Porsche Digital opens new office in Mexico

Porsche Digital GmbH is expanding its worldwide network towards Latin America and opening an office in Guadalajara, Mexico. The subsidiary of Porsche AG will develop and optimize digital products and services for Porsche customers at the Mexican location.

The company is therefore looking for outstanding technology experts to join the international team. The location will be co-led by two Managing Directors. Alongside experienced Porsche Manager Andreas Gabler, Stefan Widmer will be joining the company as the second Managing Director. Widmer knows the local market well and brings extensive management expertise to the job.

Guadalajara: the “Silicon Valley of Mexico”

With the new location in Mexico’s second-largest city, Porsche Digital now operates ten offices in leading global technology centers in Europe, the US, China and Latin America. “We are expanding our international teams with an especially exciting and forward-looking location. This applies in particular to the tech talents with whom we want to work together in Guadalajara to develop customer applications for various markets,” says Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital GmbH and CIO of Porsche AG.

Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco in western Mexico. Some 40 per cent of the Mexican IT economy is concentrated in Jalisco. The Guadalajara metropolitan region is also known as the “Silicon Valley of Mexico”. It is the home of renowned tech institutes and universities that produce the young talents that Porsche Digital is seeking for its sophisticated and customer-centric projects. With a population of approximately five million, the Guadalajara metropolitan region is home to numerous international tech firms, including a variety of well-known automotive companies. The Porsche Digital office is centrally located in the Colonia Americana district, whose modern lifestyle and diversity attracts a large number of well-educated individuals.

Digital projects with a customer-focus

Porsche sees huge potential in the rising market of Mexico. “In addition to the booming digital ecosystem, its proximity to the North American market is another major advantage of the location”, says Stefan Zerweck, COO of Porsche Digital GmbH. The time difference between Guadalajara and the existing Porsche Digital offices in Atlanta and Palo Alto is just a few hours.

In Guadalajara, Porsche Digital wants to create a strong team primarily in the field of software engineering, focussed on developing customer applications. This includes vehicle-specific applications to integrate the digital ecosystems of global tech players, the My Porsche app and online portals such as the Porsche Finder, the search engine for new and used Porsche vehicles, as well as e-commerce applications and Porsche Center websites. In order to serve different markets, the team from Guadalajara collaborates closely with the US locations in Palo Alto, California and Atlanta, Georgia.

