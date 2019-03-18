Porsche dealerships receive worldwide new corporate architecture

Following the tagline “Destination Porsche,” dealerships are intended to become a central gathering place for the Porsche community, appealing to current as well as new customers. The new architecture is characterized by its flexibility, its use of digital media for individualized communication, and its emphasis on brand experience.

Prototype opens in California

The first prototype of the new concept has celebrated its Grand Opening in Palm Springs, California. The dealership was constructed within one year and shows the way for future changes within the framework of “Destination Porsche.” The complete concept can be experienced by mid-2020 in two Porsche Centres that are underway in Dortmund and in Hangzhou, China.

“Destination Porsche shows one of the ways we can answer the challenges of changing consumer preferences and the evolution of automotive retail,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Porsche stands for life dreams and for a strong community of our friends and fans. We are designing our Porsche dealerships to be forward-looking gathering places to experience the brand.”

The concept for “Destination Porsche” is based on changing customer needs. A broader product lineup requires communication with specific target groups, while the wish for individualization means that a higher degree of flexibility is necessary. The Porsche Centres of tomorrow will consist of several content areas that can be flexibly designed, and in which digital media can help address customers individually. They will become places to experience and touch the brand.

Further development of the Porsche DNA

The design of future Porsche Centres uses the structure of current ones and completes it with further developed and new elements. The interior style remains timeless so that attention is focused on the displayed vehicles. Also the fundamental form typical of current dealerships will remain.

The renewed exterior aluminum façade opens up in partial areas, offering a look inside the facility. This creates a welcoming impression that is supported by the elevated glass façade on the ground level. The aluminum panels above the main entrance as well as red LED lighting emphasize the dynamics of the concept.

The customer journey through a flexible world of Porsche

The customer journey through new Porsche dealerships runs along various themed modules that can be flexibly integrated and adapted. This makes the interior easy to customize towards regional or individual characteristics. The modules represent for instance current Product Highlights, E-Performance or Certified Pre-Owned cars. Another focus is on social spaces with a newly created lounge area where customers and fans of the brand can come together. Through a large window, they can glance into the workshop – similar to the “look inside the kitchen” in a restaurant.

Digital means for an individualized customer approach

An important pillar of the new corporate architecture is targeted digital media. Part of it is virtual reality with which customers can virtually experience their own car configuration. Touch screens will also make the products and services of the Porsche brand come alive in an interactive way.

Concept as part of the Porsche retail strategy

The implementation of the “Destination Porsche” concept begins with the Porsche Centres – and thereby the core of retail. In the future, other physical touchpoints will also be geared even more towards customer needs, and the possibilities for communication will be expanded. In addition to Porsche Studios in urban areas, these locations include pop-up stores as well as new digital contact points and formats that enable more ways to experience the Porsche brand.

SOURCE: Porsche