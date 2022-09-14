Polestar quadruples number of partners working on climate-neutral car – Polestar 0 project

Twelve new partners join Polestar’s quest to produce a climate-neutral car by 2030

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, is accelerating its work to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by welcoming twelve new partners to the Polestar 0 project, who are committed to collaborate on the company’s moon-shot goal to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 without offsetting.

The new and existing partners are industry leaders, now actively working on the Polestar 0 project. Each partner will focus on certain materials, components and processes involved in the production of cars. New partners, listed below, cover areas such as plastics, composites, chemicals and metals.

Polestar and its partners share a common goal: to decarbonize the complete supply chain and manufacturing process.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, comments: “The real potential of electric cars will be fulfilled when we as an industry can say goodbye not just to tailpipe emissions, but production-related emissions as well. We made a bold commitment 18 months ago when we launched the Polestar 0 project, and these strong partnerships show the steady progress towards our goal.”

Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar 0 project and former Head of R&D at Polestar, says: “Our new partners will help develop solutions that don’t currently exist and they embrace the challenge of finding new technologies. The next five years will be critical, and we need partners that will engage with the Polestar 0 project to ensure its success. We will also see spin-off effects across various industries when we address the challenges in the automotive sector with innovation and the development of climate-neutral supply chains throughout a wide array of base industries.”

From September 14, 2022, Polestar opens a second call for collaboration, targeting transformative solutions for new technologies to create man-made materials without any GHG emissions in the field of minerals and metals, bio-based chemicals and plastics, and other base materials. Interested parties are encouraged to apply online.

New partners and their focus areas in the Polestar 0 project:

Pensana: Independent and sustainable supply of rare earth materials

Independent and sustainable supply of rare earth materials Boliden: Copper and other metals

Copper and other metals Papershell: Advanced fiber composite based on paper

Advanced fiber composite based on paper Sekab: Bio-based chemicals

Bio-based chemicals Bulten: Fasteners

Fasteners Hexpol TPE: Soft polymer compounds, TPE

Soft polymer compounds, TPE Plasman: Manufacturer of bumper-fascias, grilles, exterior trim, and subsystem components

Manufacturer of bumper-fascias, grilles, exterior trim, and subsystem components YFPO: Bumpers and similar materials

Bumpers and similar materials Ovako: Engineering steel from 100% carbon-neutral operations and 97% recycled content

Engineering steel from 100% carbon-neutral operations and 97% recycled content Mistra Carbon Exit: Research consortium with objective to analyse and demonstrate how supply chains of buildings, infrastructure and transportation can be transformed and decarbonized

Research consortium with objective to analyse and demonstrate how supply chains of buildings, infrastructure and transportation can be transformed and decarbonized Stilride: Green metal manufacturing and mobility through proprietary STILFOLD technology, dubbed “industrial origami”

Green metal manufacturing and mobility through proprietary STILFOLD technology, dubbed “industrial origami” GG Group: Sustainable cables and harnesses

Partners previously signed up include:

SSAB: Fossil free steel

Fossil free steel Hydro: Zero-carbon aluminum

Zero-carbon aluminum Autoliv: Safety equipment

Safety equipment ZF: Electric powertrain and overall systems

*The United Nation’s Environment Programme states that the transport sector is the fastest-growing greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting sector, expected to reach a share of more than 30% of total GHG emissions in the future.

