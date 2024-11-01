Polestar delivers first Polestar 3 manufactured in U.S. to North American customers

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance car brand, has delivered its first U.S.-built Polestar 3 SUVs to customers in the North American market

Polestar, the Swedish premium electric performance car brand, has delivered its first U.S.-built Polestar 3 SUVs to customers in the North American market. Deliveries of Polestar 3 began around the U.S. and Canada in the past few weeks and now units manufactured in the South Carolina plant have begun as well. The SUV for the electric age plays an important role in the brand’s continued development, as Polestar moves from a one- to a three-car brand with Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

“From our retail partners to our employees, I’m extremely proud and excited for the delivery of U.S.-built Polestar 3s making their way to customers,” said Anders Gustafsson, Head of Polestar North America. “Polestar 3 plays a pivotal role in our brand’s expanding lineup as an SUV designed for the North American market, proudly assembled in South Carolina, and now being handed over to North American customers.”

Deliveries of Polestar 3 are set to accelerate in the coming weeks in the U.S. and Canada. With significant acclaim from automotive media, customer interest for Polestar 3 remains high, and local Polestar 3 test drives are available in Polestar Spaces.

While Polestar 3 deliveries continue across Polestar Spaces throughout the U.S. to enthusiastic customers, deliveries in Canada also took place in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, which make up over 90 percent of the country’s EV market.

SOURCE: Polestar