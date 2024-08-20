Polestar delivers first customer Polestar 4 SUV coupés in Europe

Polestar has delivered the first Polestar 4 SUV coupés in Europe as it expands from a one- to three-car lineup

Polestar has delivered the first Polestar 4 SUV coupés in Europe as it expands from a one- to three-car lineup. With Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and now Polestar 4 on European roads, the Swedish electric car brand continues to grow its offering.

Having already been delivered to customers in China, Polestar 4 first deliveries in Europe accelerates Polestar cars’ global presence, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth. The initial vehicles have been delivered to customers in Germany, Norway and Sweden, with customer deliveries across other European markets set to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar says: “With Polestar 3 on the road since summer, this is the next important milestone for us in 2024 as we make our first European deliveries of Polestar 4 and give our customers even more choice. With three models, Polestar is positioning itself as the design-led premium luxury electric car brand in the global EV market.”

With Polestar 4 production set to begin in South Korea in 2025, the company’s manufacturing footprint is also expanding, increasing Polestar’s capability to produce and deliver more Polestar 4 SUV coupés globally.

The Polestar 4 combines the aerodynamics of a coupé and the spaciousness of an SUV while demonstrating minimalist Scandinavian design. Revered by global automotive media, Polestar 4 delivers customers a high-tech, intelligent car, which is a joy to drive.

SOURCE: Polestar