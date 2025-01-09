Polestar announces global volumes for the fourth quarter

Retail sales totalled 12,256 cars in Q4 2024, up 5.3% versus Q4 2023, driven by a growing model line-up

Polestar retail sales totalled 12,256 cars in Q4 2024, up 5.3% versus Q4 2023, taking total retail sales for the full year to 44,851 in 2024, down 15% versus 2023. Total order intake in Q4 2024 increased by 37.2% versus Q4 2023 and by 37.9% for the full year 2024 versus 2023.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “The changes being made to our commercial operations are clearly having a positive impact, as we saw a 5.3% increase in retail sales and a 37.2% increase in order intake compared to the same quarter last year, creating a strong momentum as we enter 2025.”

Breakdown of retail sales compared to previous period:

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change (%) Retail sales 12,256 11,640 5.3%

FY 2024 FY 2023 Change (%) Retail sales 44,851 52,796 -15%

To align more closely with sector convention, Polestar has amended its definition of global volumes, with the new definition being retail sales representing sales to end customers. See appendix for adjusted historical figures.

Appendix

The following table illustrates historical differences versus the prior definition:

Restatement for new definition

(Retail sales) (1) Published as per previous

definition (2)(3) Q3 2022 8,393 9,239 Q4 2022 20,243 21,067 FY 2022 50,510 51,491 Q1 2023 12,006 12,076 Q2 2023 15,485 15,792 Q3 2023 13,666 13,976 Q4 2023 11,641 12,782 FY 2023 52,798 54,626 Q1 2024 6,975 7,217 Q2 2024 13,072 13,026 Q3 2024 12,548 11,938 Q4 2024 12,256 12,277 FY 2024 44,851 44,458

(1) Retail Sales figures, which the Company publishes quarterly from now on, are sales to end customers. Retail Sales include new cars handed over via all sales channels and all sale types, including but not restricted to internal, fleet, retail, rental and leaseholders’ channels across all markets irrespective of their market model and setup and may or may not generate direct revenue for Polestar. These handover figures are comparable to the retail sales figures reported by our competitors.

(2) Represents the sum of total volume of vehicles delivered for (a) external sales of new vehicles without repurchase obligations, (b) external sales of vehicles with repurchase obligations, and (c) internal use vehicles for demonstration and commercial purposes or to be used by Polestar employees (vehicles are owned by Polestar and included in inventory). A vehicle is deemed delivered and included in the volume figure for each category once invoiced and registered to the external or internal counterparty, irrespective of revenue recognition. Revenue is recognized in scenarios (a) and (b) in accordance with IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“IFRS 15”), and IFRS 16, Leases (“IFRS 16”), respectively. Revenue is not recognized in scenario (c).

(3) The figures in this column reflect actual sales volumes calculated using the former global volumes definition described in Note 2 above and may, for certain periods, differ slightly to previously reported figures due to rounding.

SOURCE: Polestar