Polestar achieves record deliveries in the second quarter, growing 36% year-on-year

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, (“Polestar”) the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its global deliveries for the second quarter of 2023.

Following strong deliveries in the month of June, up 73% year-on-year, Polestar achieved its best ever second quarter, delivering approximately 15,800 vehicles, a growth of 36% compared to last year. With record global deliveries of around 27,900 for the first six months, Polestar is on track to deliver 60,000-70,000 vehicles in 2023.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “As expected, deliveries have continued to gather pace from month to month, resulting in a record second quarter. I’m confident this trend will continue into the seasonally stronger second half of the year, which will also see the first deliveries of our significantly upgraded Polestar 2, with up to 22% longer range.

“More than 20 permanent Polestar Spaces are planned to open over the coming months, as we expand our footprint and shift from temporary locations into larger facilities that can accommodate our growing line-up. I’m really pleased that the first Polestar 3 display cars will be arriving in our Spaces in the coming weeks.”

Polestar expects to post its unaudited financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, 31 August 2023, before market opening in the USA. Polestar’s CEO and CFO will hold a live audio webcast to discuss the Company’s results at 08:00 ET (14:00 CEST). Relevant documents and a link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Polestar Investor Relations website at https://investors.polestar.com/. From Thursday, 17 August 2023, verified shareholders will be able to ask questions through the Say Technologies platform, accessible via https://app.saytechnologies.com/polestar-2023-q2.

