Polestar 3 wins at Scottish Car of the Year

Polestar 3, the luxury SUV from the Swedish electric performance car brand has beaten stiff competition to win the Executive Premium category at the Scottish Car of the Year awards. Polestar 4 – the electric SUV coupé – was runner up in the Eco category.

President of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers, Alisdair Suttie, said: “The Polestar 3 is everything we look for in a premium car – sleek design, a luxurious cabin, performance, and supreme comfort. The 3 delivers all of this and more while also bringing effortless, elegant style to a car that left our judges in no doubt about which car would win this category despite some very talented contenders.”

Representing its first award win in the UK, Polestar 3 showcases SUV hallmarks such as a bold, upright front and true off-roading capability, yet reimagines the archetype for the modern era with a low roofline, sporty driving position, wide stance and exceptional driving dynamics. The specification of the Executive Premium category winner features a Long range Dual motor powertrain with either 483 bhp or 510 bhp and up to 392 miles of range (WLTP). Adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers make Polestar 3 comfortable on long journeys and remarkably dynamic on twisty roads, while providing as much as 250 mm ground clearance for off-road use.

Meanwhile, Polestar 4 is a D-segment SUV coupé that continues the brand’s trend of breaking boundaries. Designed without a rear window to allow for exceptional rear occupant space, comfort and headroom, Polestar 4 uses a cutting-edge digital rear-view mirror to replace the conventional setup. Polestar 4 has the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar car to date, and interior materials include recycled plastics in various executions, like the unique Tailored Knit upholstery which is made from 100% recycled PET bottles and 3D-knitted to size. Available with single-or dual-motor powertrains with as much as 536 bhp and up to 385 miles of range in one charge (WLTP), Polestar 4 is the quickest Polestar to date, achieving 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK and Ireland Managing Director said: “We are hugely grateful to the ASMW for honouring Polestar 3 with this award and recognising the car’s abilities both as an SUV and as a luxury vehicle. Scotland is an incredibly important region for Polestar, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our newly opened Space in Silverburn, Glasgow for test drives.”

Polestar 3 electric SUV is available to order now from £69,900 for the Long range Single motor version while the Premium Executive award-winning Long range Dual motor model is priced from £75,900. The Polestar 4 electric SUV coupé is available to order now from £59,990.

SOURCE: Polestar