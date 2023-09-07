Polestar 3 makes Canadian debut at new retail space in Vancouver and Fully Charged Show

Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, makes its Canadian debut during the grand opening of the Swedish premium electric brand’s new retail location at 2211 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC

Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, makes its Canadian debut during the grand opening of the Swedish premium electric brand’s new retail location at 2211 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC. In addition, Polestar 3 will be showcased at the Fully Charged Show in Vancouver from September 8-10 where it will make its public Canadian debut.

“Vancouver is a key market in Polestar’s retail expansion plan as the brand continues to grow in North America. Vancouver, when combined with Montreal and Toronto, covers 90% of the addressable electric vehicle market in Canada,” said Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar Canada. “We are thrilled to make our EV lineup more available to the local community and we cannot wait for our customers to experience the Polestar 3 firsthand, both at our new retail space, and at the Fully Charged Show.”

Following record-high electric vehicle sales in Canada during 2022, the government has set a goal to have one in every 10 passenger vehicles sold in 2023 powered by electricity. In the first three months of 2023, EVs made up 8.6 percent of passenger vehicles added to Canadian roads.

Filling the increasing need for premium EV options, Polestar’s new retail Space allows customers to test drive and speak with Polestar specialists about the brand’s lineup, including the Polestar 2 fastback and Polestar 3 SUV. Polestar 3, the first Polestar to be built in North America in the future, is available to order now on Polestar.com, with deliveries expected to begin in Q2 2024.

Candela C-8 Hydrofoil boat Makes Visit to Vancouver

Building upon the partnership between the two Swedish premium electric mobility brands Polestar and Candela, the Candela C-8 ‘powered by Polestar’ electric hydrofoil boat will also make an appearance in Vancouver, September 8-10. The partnership extends Polestar’s efforts to drive sustainable electric mobility beyond the automotive industry. The battery and fast charging technology from Polestar 2 combined with the efficient hydrofoil technology from Candela marks a significant breakthrough for electrification at sea. Computer-guided hydrofoils allow for a smoother ride than traditional boats, with a high-speed range 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats.

Fully Charged Show attendees are encouraged to stop by the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, located at 1505 W 1st. Ave. Vancouver, BC to view the Candela C-8.

SOURCE: Polestar