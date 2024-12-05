Polestar 3 Long range Single motor starts US production with official range certification of 706 km/438 mi (WLTP)/ 350 mi (EPA)

Polestar 3 Long range Single motor officially certified with up to 706 km/438 mi (WLTP)/ 350 mi (EPA) range

Polestar has started US production of the Long range Single motor variant of its flagship SUV, the Polestar 3. Complete with a certified WLTP range of up to 706 km/438 mi (WLTP)/ 350 mi (EPA) the full-size SUV offers one of the longest ranges in its class and all for a new entry price of EUR 79,890*, including handover fee.

The entry-level Polestar 3 uses the same 111 kWh battery pack as the Dual motor version, offering the same 250 kW peak charging capability for a 30 minute 10-80% charge on DC.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “With the start of production of our Long range Single motor Polestar 3 in the US, we will now begin to deliver this car directly to North American customers. This new entry-point for our full-sized flagship electric SUV means Polestar 3 is now accessible to even more consumers than before, while still offering the dynamic and luxury hallmarks of our Dual motor versions.”

Customers can further personalise their Long range Single motor Polestar 3 thanks to the model’s single option and pack structure. Buyers can choose from six exterior colours, five interior rooms and four wheel options, including the new 21-inch alloy wheel available as part of the Pro Pack. Single options such as the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins 25-speaker audio system complete with Dolby Atmos, Bridge of Weir animal welfare secured Nappa leather and 1.3 megapixel LED headlights available on the Dual motor models are also available with this variant.

As a performance brand, the Long range Single motor retains all the hallmarks that makes the Long range Dual motor versions such an engaging drive. Ride comfort and control is managed by a sophisticated passive damper system that uses Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). The result is the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 emulates the dynamic characteristics present in the Dual motor models.

The motor exclusively drives the rear axle of the Long range Single motor Polestar 3, and produces 220 kW and 490 Nm of torque, meaning this variant can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. Stopping power is equally important, and so the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor uses the same Brembo braking system as the rest of the Polestar 3 range.

SOURCE: Polestar