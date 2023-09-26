Polestar 3 development nears completion following successful hot weather testing

Development of Polestar 3 continues at pace and is nearing completion, after two weeks of extreme hot weather testing in the United Arab Emirates

Development of Polestar 3 continues at pace and is nearing completion, after two weeks of extreme hot weather testing in the United Arab Emirates. With production planned to start in the first quarter of 2024, Polestar will soon have three models on the road, including the two new SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Following its global dynamic debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, Polestar 3 prototypes headed to the UAE in August with a development team of engineers to fine-tune the climate system in the hottest of environments. The expedition took place in the urban metropolises and deserts surrounding Dubai and Abu Dhabi in temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius (122° F), and is one of several extreme weather tests that Polestar cars undergo during development.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “The Polestar 3 development and testing programme is progressing well, and I expect production to start in Q1 2024. Polestar 3 is at the start of its journey and customers can now visit our retail locations around the world to see its great proportions and sit in its exclusive and innovative interior.”

SOURCE: Polestar