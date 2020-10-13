Plug-in hybrid rounds off Q8 product line: The Audi Q8 TFSI e quattro

Electric range of up to 59 kilometers (36.7 mi) in the NEDC (47 kilometers (29.2 mi) in the WLTP cycle), a sporty character, and great everyday usability: Audi is presenting the Q8 with plug-in hybrid drive. The new model closes the last gap in the Q8 range and provides an innovative combination of efficiency and power. The SUV Coupé is available in two performance versions. The Q8 55 TFSI e quattro3 achieves a system output of 280 kW (381 PS). The Q8 60 TFSI e quattro2 even achieves a system output of 340 kW (462 PS).