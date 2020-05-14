Pirelli UK to resume production from May 18 at reduced rate

Pirelli UK is to recommence production at its plants in Carlisle and Burton-on-Trent from May 18. The company’s top priority is ensuring the health and safety of its workers and the wider community. Initial production will be at a reduced rate, reflecting current market demand.

Since the temporary halting of activities on March 23, due to the consequences of the coronavirus, the company has put in place stringent health and safety measures to protect employees returning to work. Initially, only the small number of employees needed to meet current production levels will return to on-site activities, while working from home will be encouraged and supported in other areas,such as commercial and administrative functions. Employees in high-risk groups will remain at home.

Safety measures for employees returning to work will include:

▪ Temperature screening for everyone entering Pirelli sites;

▪ Compulsory PPE use for all employees (facemasks, gloves and hand sanitiser);

▪ Observation of social distancing (two metres between people) in all areas at all times;

▪ Restricted numbers in communal areas;

▪ Cleaning and sanitising of work areas several times per day

As activity gradually recommences, Pirelli will continue to monitor the evolution of the situation and may announce further measures if necessary.

SOURCE: Pirelli