Pirelli: Reconfirmed in first place at the global level in the Auto Components and Automobiles sectors of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Pirelli reconfirmed in first place at the global level in the Auto Components and Automobiles sectors of the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices.

Pirelli, the only tyre company included in both the World and Europe indices, obtained a score of 84 points in the context of the 2024 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the highest in both the Auto Components and Automobiles sectors, significantly higher that the component and auto sector averages of 29 points and 35 points respectively.

Pirelli earned top scores in several areas, including Business Ethics, attention to Human Rights, Programs and Policies for health and safety in the workplace, ESG management and classification of the supply chain. It also received top scores for activities that are part of the company’s path towards the ambitious goal of Net Zero by 2040 (validated by SBTi), that is for low-carbon Products, Management of climate change, the environment and biodiversity.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli, commented: “The confirmation of Pirelli in the Dow Jones Sustainability indices again this year, with the best results in the sector at the global level, highlights the solidity of our sustainable development strategy. Ours is a continuous, day-by-day effort, based on actions that are concrete and measurable, to reach the challenging goals we have set which include the entire value chain.”

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices of S&P Global are among the most important indicators of sustainability at the global level. The annual analysis covers 62 sectors and extends to more than 13,500 companies.

SOURCE: Pirelli