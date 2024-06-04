Pirelli: Focus on technology and sustainability at Tire Cologne 2024

Pirelli takes centre stage at The Tire Cologne 2024 – the most important tyre show in Europe – bringing new all-season and other specialised products, featuring advanced technology and a strong commitment to sustainability

Pirelli takes centre stage at The Tire Cologne 2024 – the most important tyre show in Europe – bringing new all-season and other specialised products, featuring advanced technology and a strong commitment to sustainability.

The hero is the Pirelli P Zero Winter 2: a winter tyre for high-performance cars, which enjoys the highest classification on the European label for wet grip in all sizes from launch. A total of 13 sizes in the range will be equipped with Elect technology, created specifically for BEVs and PHEVs. These tyres are made with over 50% bio-based or recycled materials (as independently certified), which will be displayed in an area of the stand dedicated to sustainability. A version of the P Zero Winter 2 made to the specific requirements of the BMW 7 Series will also be at the show: the first winter car tyre to score “class A” in rolling resistance. This is a key attribute for electrified cars in particular, allowing them to save energy and cover more kilometres on a single charge.

Two other tyres exhibited at The Tire Cologne will be the Powergy Winter and Powergy All Season SF. These complement the summer version launched three years ago, completing the Powergy range. This family of tyres is designed for drivers looking for an affordable solution, without sacrificing safety, efficiency, and comfort.

The Pirelli stand also features a tyre equipped with Pirelli Cyber Track Adrenaline technology: the P Zero Trofeo RS developed for the Audi RS 4 Avant edition 25 years. This is designed for track day enthusiasts who benefit from a “virtual assistant” in the form of an app powered by sensors inside the tyres, helping drivers make the most of their car-tyre package on a circuit.

New Pirelli P Zero Winter 2: A cold weather specialist for top of the range cars

Snow control thanks to 3D sipes technology and wet grip with “class A” ratings across the entire range

More than 50% of bio-based or recycled materials* on sizes with Elect technology

In addition to the aftermarket range, there are already around 30 original equipment projects with car manufacturers

The P Zero Winter 2 for BMW 7 Series, designed to complement the car’s characteristics, is the first winter tyre for a car with “class A” in rolling resistance.

Pirelli has introduced the P Zero Winter 2, an evolution of the famous winter tyre dedicated to high-performance models. Pirelli’s R&D team used virtual design to create a product that’s completely different from its predecessor, which had already demonstrated excellent results in different usage conditions.

The new tyre has been developed in specific versions, for drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid cars as well, with 13 sizes available at launch featuring Pirelli Elect: a package of technologies that enhances the characteristics of electric vehicles. These P Zero Winter 2 tyres with Elect technology also feature Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), which reduces rolling noise by up to 3 dB thanks to a sound-absorbing sponge applied to the tyre’s inner wall.

Additionally, the P Zero Winter 2 replacement range with Elect technology is made with over 50% bio-based or recycled materials* (which are third-party certified according to ISO 14021). This feature is recognisable from the bespoke marking on the sidewall, a logo recently introduced by Pirelli to identify products with a sustainable materials content of at least 50%.

The tread of the P Zero Winter 2 has a directional design and is visibly different from its predecessor, which had an asymmetric tread pattern. The new design brings substantial performance on snow, as well as better braking and handling on dry surfaces, thanks to uniform stiffness and grip over the entire contact area. The sipes, with a 3D structure that guarantees consistent efficiency over the entire tyre life, are wider where the rubber touches the ground and then narrow inwards. This increases grip on snow-covered surfaces while optimising driving performance. The main grooves are connected to each other transversely by smaller sipes, forming a pattern that guarantees adhesion to slippery surfaces in all sorts of driving conditions.

The tread compound is designed to deliver balanced and safe behaviour on different winter surfaces. In particular, the new P Zero Winter 2 boasts the highest rating on the European label for wet grip (class A) across the entire range.

The new replacement range includes 35 sizes between 18 and 22 inches. There are also several original equipment projects underway with some of the world’s best-known car manufacturers, such as Mercedes for the AMG GT, and Aston Martin for an upcoming release. BMW is among the first to choose this new product, having homologated the P Zero Winter 2 as winter equipment for the 7 Series, enhancing the car’s specific characteristics. Designed to reduce the traditional performance gap to the equivalent summer product, the P Zero Winter 2 offers the driving pleasure and comfort synonymous with BMW’s electric saloon car even in the coldest months. This is the first winter tyre with sufficiently low rolling resistance to merit “class A” on the European tyre label.

*Thanks to a combination of physical segregation and mass balance. Depending on the size of the tyres, the content of “bio-based and recycled” materials varies between 15-16% and 34-35% respectively. Materials of natural origin are natural rubber, chemicals of natural origin and bio-resins, while recycled materials are metal reinforcements and – through a mass balance approach – synthetic rubber, silica and carbon black. This claim has been validated according to ISO 14021 by Bureau Veritas.

New Powergy All Season SF and Winter tyres complete

The Powergy range

Pirelli has introduced the winter and all-season “snowflake” versions of the Powergy tyre, a replacement product for crossovers, SUVs, sedans, and minivans. The new Powergy Winter and Powergy All Season SF are designed for drivers looking for an affordable tyre change solution without sacrificing safety, efficiency, and comfort.

Powergy All Season SF

The Powergy All Season SF is the perfect choice for those who want to comply with all European regulations throughout the year with a single tyre, thanks to its dual M+S (Mud+Snow) and 3PMSF (Three-Peak-Mountain with Snowflake) markings. The latter certifies that the tyre has passed tests in typically severe winter conditions. The effectiveness of the Powergy All Season SF on dry, wet, and snowy roads is achieved through a combination of compounds and design, thanks to 3D sipes that make the tread adaptable to a wide range of conditions. This technology changes the tyre’s behaviour from summer configuration (with stiff and compact blocks) to winter (suitable for gripping snow) thanks to the sipes’ ability to open and close according to the weather. The Powergy All Season SF range, with 19 sizes between 15 and 19 inches, will be available from August.

Powergy Winter

For drivers who still prefer seasonal tyre changes, Pirelli has introduced the new Powergy Winter, which ensures safe driving on dry, wet, and snowy roads during the coldest months of the year. Driving control throughout the life of the tyre is guaranteed by variable geometry sipes that change shape as the tread progressively wears, increasing their surface area and effectiveness. The range includes 21 sizes between 15 and 19 inches, available to buy from autumn.

SOURCE: Pirelli