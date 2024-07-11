Pirelli at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Pirelli: a new era of the tyre with sensors and more sustainable materials

Connectivity and sustainability are Pirelli’s watchwords at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, ushering in a new era of tyres. This comes thanks to sensors that collect and transmit information, with the tyres made using advanced materials that are certified by independent third parties. These latest advancements are part of a long story that started some time ago and is now updated with two new chapters.

Leading the way is Pirelli CyberTM Tyre: Pirelli’s system based on sensors that for the first time enable tyres – the only point of contact between the car and the road – to talk to the vehicle stability control systems, including ABS, ESP, and traction control. The information provided by the sensors is used to offer better performance as well as safety. This technology will be adopted for the first time by the Pagani Utopia.

As well as offering better connectivity, this new era of the tyre will pay greater attention to the environment. Pirelli continues to invest in research and development, introducing new materials that replace those of fossil origin, and providing third-party certification documenting the origin, traceability and use of these materials. A key part of this strategy is the choice to use only natural rubber that has been certified by FSCTM (Forest Stewardship Council) in all of Pirelli’s European factories by 20261. FSCTM forestry management applies rigorous standards that requires biological diversity to be preserved, economically benefitting local workers and communities. A wide selection of top of the range Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will use Pirelli tyres containing FSCTM certified materials, with the JLR group today announcing a supply agreement with Pirelli for these products.

CyberTM Tyre: Tyres that talk to the car’s electronics

P Zero Corsa, P Zero Trofeo RS and P Zero Winter are the fitments that have been specifically developed for the Pagani Utopia, all equipped with special sensors embedded in the internal part of the tread pattern. These sensors, connected via Bluetooth to the electronic control unit that manages the vehicle’s dynamic systems, supply useful information so that the car can select the optimal driving mode to match the tyres fitted to the car, in order to make the most of their potential. This dialogue between the car and tyres is made possible thanks to software created and implemented by Pirelli, which works directly with the car’s electronic ‘brain’. For example, if the car is on winter tyres, the ABS will be told how to make the most of them to reduce stopping distances. On the other hand, when the car is on semi-slick tyres, the stability and traction control will be informed that there is additional grip available. Without this information, all the systems that govern the car’s dynamics would work in a more conservative way, using assumptions and engine maps that don’t take into account the individual characteristics and performance of the tyres. This insider ‘technical knowledge’ allows the car’s control systems to work much more effectively, enhancing performance as well as safety.

Pirelli CyberTM Tyre is a unique offering on the market, which is already present on some cars currently on sale but now gains this new feature that increases the level of specialization of car electronics, also when it comes to autonomous driving.

Only FSCTM-certified natural rubber in Europe by 2026

By 2026 all the natural rubber used in Pirelli’s European factories will be FSCTM-certified: a process that has already been started and will gradually roll out to all the factories. FSCTM forestry management certification confirms that plantations are managed in such a way as to preserve biodiversity and deliver benefits to the people who live and work in the area. The certification process for the FSCTM chain of custody demonstrates that the FSCTM-certified material has been purposely segregated and is not contaminated by uncertified material; all the way from the plantation to the tyre maker.

At the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pirelli announces a collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to supply tyres using materials of forest origin that are FSCTM-certified across its portfolio of luxury vehicles.

Pirelli created the world’s first roadgoing tyre using FSCTM certified natural rubber and rayon back in 2021. The other significant stops on this journey included the introduction of tyres made with FSCTM-certified rubber in Formula 1 from the first grand prix of 2024, as well as the debut of FSCTM certification in cycling just a few weeks ago with the new Pirelli P Zero Race RS2.

Virtualisation and artificial intelligence the key to product development

New tools such as virtualisation and artificial intelligence have accelerated product and technology development, thanks also to Pirelli’s commitment to research and development, with the company investing around 5.5% of the revenue from high value tyre sales each year.

These investments and methodologies have taken Pirelli to the leadership of the EV market thanks to Elect technology, which was designed to complement the characteristics of electrified vehicles (both BEV and PHEV). Pirelli also launched the P Zero E3 in 2023: the first UHP tyre with more than 55% of bio-based and recycled materials across the entire replacement tyre launch range (third party certified to ISO 14021 standard) as well as a triple A rating on the European tyre label and the new Pirelli RunForward puncture-proof technology. This product underlines Pirelli’s commitment to the reduction of fossil-based materials in favour of natural or recycled materials. So that customers can identify products that contain at least 50% materials of natural or recycled origin, Pirelli has designed a specific logo to go on the sidewalls. The latest tyre to carry this bespoke marking is the new P Zero Winter 2 Elect4 that was launched a few weeks ago, featuring more than 50% of these materials – again certified by third parties.

1. The natural rubber in Pirelli car tyres accounts for about 15% of total tyre weight.

2. The natural rubber accounts for the following percentage of total tyre weight:

about 16% in the tyres for the BMW X5 xDrive45e Plug-In Hybrid;

about 15% in Formula 1 tyres;

about 23% in the P Zero Race RS.

3. Thanks to a combination of physical segregation and mass balance approach. Depending on tyre size, bio-based and recycled content ranges between 29-31% and 25-27% respectively. Bio-based materials are natural rubber, textile reinforcements, bio-chemicals, bio-resins and lignin, while recycled materials are metallic reinforcements, chemicals and – through mass balance – synthetic rubber, silica and carbon black. (ISO 14021, verified by Bureau Veritas.)

4. Thanks to a combination of physical segregation and mass balance approach. Depending on tyre size, bio-based and recycled content ranges between 15-16% and 34-35% respectively. Bio-based materials are natural rubber, bio chemicals and bio-resins, while recycled materials are metallic reinforcements and – through mass balance – synthetic rubber, silica and carbon black. (ISO 14021, verified by Bureau Veritas.)

FSCTM N003618

SOURCE: Pirelli