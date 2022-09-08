Pirelli and Enel X Way: agreement to charge electric cars with Pirelli Care service

The Pirelli Care offer, created for the purchase and management of tires and services using the app, now offers the possibility to book and pay for charging electric and plug-in hybrid cars at infrastructure operated by Enel X Way

Milan/Rome, September 6th, 2022 – Starting today, through the Pirelli Care service it will be possible to charge electric and plug-in hybrid cars at the network of stations managed by Enel X Way spread throughout Italy. As a result of the collaboration between Pirelli and Enel X Way, Enel’s new global business line dedicated to electric mobility, users of the Pirelli Care app will now be able to view the map of Enel X Way’s 16,000+ charging points directly in order to book a stop and charge their electric vehicle.

“For the rapid and widespread diffusion of electric mobility, it is necessary to allow electric car drivers to access charging infrastructure at any time and through any access point,” said Federico Caleno, Head of Enel X Way Italia. “It’s about interoperability, the lever for integrated sustainable mobility, to which today we add another piece together with Pirelli by giving customers of the Pirelli Care program access to Enel X Way’s network of charging points, the largest in the country.”

“Tire management during the year is in addition to all those routine tasks that are essential for car safety, but which every driver experiences as a chore. Pirelli Care was created precisely for this, offering a simple and innovative solution: one single application, three modular plans and a range of services to make life easier for drivers. The partnership with Enel X Way goes in the same direction: finding and booking a charging station quickly has become a basic need for many customers, so integrating this possibility into the broader Pirelli Care service package is a convenient solution, which at the same time ensures a better management flow for the charging station provider,” said Marco Maria Tronchetti Provera, SVP Tyre as a Service and Pirelli Design.

Electric vehicle charging involves a pay-per-use tariff with a minimum monthly consumption of 30 kWh. A 24/7 telephone support contact and a dedicated e-mail box are also available to customers. The cost is integrated into the monthly charge of the Pirelli Care offer, which is divided into three different packages: the Easy plan enables the purchase of car care or breakdown services; the Smart plan includes a set of tires (if desired, both summer and winter tires) and a range of related services, such as fitting/removal; the Superior plan, in addition to the tires and services under the Smart plan, also gives access to additional options.

SOURCE: Enel X