Pioneer to unveil integrated sound platform for SDVs and connected solutions for two-wheelers at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

Pioneer Corporation today announced its presence at the upcoming CES 2025, to be held in Las Vegas, the United States, on January 7-10, 2025.

This venue will provide visitors from around the world with an opportunity to have a sneak peek of how Pioneer has been turning its corporate vision “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences” into a reality. More specifically, the company will showcase its latest achievements in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and mobility solutions and services, which have all been developed using the company’s wealth of expertise in in-car acoustic environments, as well as its advanced connectivity, sensor, and AI technologies. Furthermore, Pioneer will present the world preview of a next-level integrated auto sound platform designed for emerging software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and connected solutions for the fast-growing global motorcycle market.

About CES 2025

Period From Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10, 2025 (EST) Official website 「CES 2025」Official website Pioneer Booth Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #3528

Highlights of Pioneer’s IVI and mobility solutions at CES 2025

(1) Proprietary integrated sound platform with enhanced scalability designed for SDVs

This platform is a technological culmination of our 50-plus years of accumulated experience and expertise in IVI solutions. It is designed to provide greater scalability and flexibility in configuring the latest sound solutions of our own design or those offered by others to meet specific requirements of automakers or vehicle models. Moreover, visitors will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in a spatial audio experience in a specially tuned demo vehicle fitted with an array of 22 speakers.

(2) Connected solutions for motorcycles

Connected devices designed for motorcycles include factory-installed smart clusters, as well as smart displays and riding recorders offered by auto dealers as add-ons. We will also provide live demonstrations of newly developed HMIs and service solutions for two-wheelers, including an advanced rider assistance system (ARAS), an automated emergency call system, and a safety-focused navigation app.

(3) AI computing platform for onboard video cameras

An AI computing platform supports an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) by processing and analyzing live video footage fed from cameras installed inside a vehicle and alerting the driver on the detection of signs of fatigue or stress.

(4) AI-enabled connected smart camera solutions

Our next-generation dash-cam solutions are designed to make connected onboard cameras work on a cloud-based platform to support driver monitoring, collision detection, automated E-calls, fleet management, and an after-incident analysis of captured footage of road accidents.

(5) Data-driven mobility solutions and services

Visitors will be given hands-on demonstrations of COCCHi and MOTTO GO, which are Pioneer’s cloud-based navigation apps for automobiles and motorcycles gaining fast popularity in Japan. A prototype of an upgraded COCCHi offering an enhanced UX, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, will also be shown. Furthermore, we will demonstrate MobilityOne, our suite of one-stop solutions designed to address wide-ranging issues associated with commercial fleet management with the aid of data visualization and centralized vehicle management.

