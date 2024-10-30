Pico Technology unveils major upgrade to PicoScope 7 Automotive software

Elevating efficiency, collaboration, and analysis in automotive diagnostics

Pico Technology, a leading provider of diagnostic measurement equipment, is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its PicoScope 7 Automotive software. This new release brings an array of powerful features, including Waveform Annotations, Keyboard Shortcuts, 10BASE-T1S decoding support, enhanced Power Measurements and Math Channels, command-line batch file conversion, bulk downloads from My Waveforms, and many more improvements designed to elevate your diagnostic experience.

Annotations

Introducing Annotations, a highly effective feature that empowers users to highlight and explain specific waveform events, features, or anomalies directly on the graph. Technicians, workshop owners, lecturers, and trainers can now effortlessly communicate complex waveform data by adding text boxes and linking arrows to points of interest. This highly anticipated feature enhances collaboration and knowledge sharing among professionals and students alike.

Keyboard shortcuts

We listened to your feedback! Keyboard Shortcuts are back in PicoScope 7, offering an efficient and intuitive way to control the software. Whether you are tight on space or prefer keyboard navigation, you can now choose between a basic set of shortcuts to prevent unintended changes or dive into the full advanced set for comprehensive control over channel ranges, timebase, sample rate, trigger settings, and more.

10BASE-T1S decoding support

Stay ahead of the curve with our new support for 10BASE-T1S Ethernet communication over single twisted-pair wiring—an emerging standard in the automotive industry. PicoScope 7 now features a 10BASE-T1S Guided Test to help you connect to networks, capture waveforms, and ensure signal integrity with ease. Plus, our new 10BASE-T1S decoder lets you visualize communication packets in both numerical and voltage forms, meeting the industry’s demands for precise signal measurement and decoding.

Enhanced Power Measurements and Math Channels

As the automotive world accelerates toward electric vehicles, we are keeping pace by completing the introduction of Power Measurements and Math Channels in PicoScope 7. Technicians and engineers can now thoroughly evaluate voltage and current measurements to pinpoint drive quality or efficiency issues such as power losses, unbalanced line currents, torque ripple, and back-EMF harmonics. This enhancement equips you with critical tools for diagnosing and optimizing electric vehicle systems.

Command-line batch file conversion

Back by popular demand, the command-line batch file conversion feature is here to streamline your workflow. Convert multiple PicoScope .psdata files to CSV format in a single operation, saving you valuable time when analyzing waveform data with external tools like Excel or MATLAB.

Bulk downloads from My Waveforms

We are thrilled to introduce bulk download functionality within the Waveform Manager. Now, you can download one or multiple waveforms from My Waveforms in a single action and monitor the progress. This feature enhances our cloud-based waveform management and storage system, making it easier than ever to transfer your waveforms to a new PC with just one click.

Additional improvements

But that is not all! The PicoScope 7 Automotive software suite includes a multitude of other updates and enhancements, many inspired by your invaluable feedback. Highlights include improved language support and translations across all applications, a free-text search in the Waveform Library to quickly find stored waveforms, enhanced import filtering in Waveform Manager, and updates to Guided Tests.

SOURCE: Pico Technology