Peugeot will present its 100% electric range demonstrating its commitment to tech innovation to deliver driving pleasure

"THE LIONS ARE COMING", PEUGEOT's tagline for the 2024 Paris Motor Show

On its stand Peugeot will be exhibiting:

Its entire electric range, the most comprehensive and the widest of any European brand

The all-new Peugeot e-408, unveiled in a World Premiere, completing a range of 12 100% electric vehicles (including 9 passenger vehicles and 3 LCV)

The Long Range versions of the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 SUV, offering 700 KM and 668 KM respectively, the best electric range in the SUV market

Two major tech innovations enhancing emotion and driving pleasure: the Peugeot INCEPTION Concept, as well as the revolutionary Hypersquare and the next generation of i-Cockpit®. An unprecedented driving simulator will be available for visitors

The Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar will also be exhibited on the stand

Peugeot is set to announce:

Its brand new advertising campaign for its 100% electric range

Its “Powered by Lions ” campaign with its partner Born Free

Peugeot is more committed than ever to taking your driving pleasure to the next level. Sheer automotive pleasure that inspires progress and innovation. Automotive pleasure will be the guiding theme for visitors to the Peugeot stand at the Paris Motor Show 2024 (from 14th – 20th October, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles).

Each day, Peugeot will be offering a variety of events linked to its key brand pillars.

Two days dedicated to the WEC with racing drivers Jean Eric Vergne and Nico Müller to share this unique experience with the public.

One day on the theme of ‘Peugeot, a responsible brand’, with a special focus on the UNDER THE POLE association, which will present its educational trailer and underwater technology capsule and offer Masterclass workshops to French schools.

One day dedicated to Peugeot partner Stade Toulousain rugby union club.

One day dedicated to the visual arts, featuring YELLOW KORNER and photographer Laurence Laborie, who will present her art to the public.

Peugeot will also be present at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt where a test drive centre will be set up for customers to test drive its entire range.

Sheer pleasure that inspires progress and tech innovation is embodied in the all-new 100% electric Peugeot range, with the unveiling of the fastback e-408 saloon in a World Premiere.

The revolutionary Hypersquare steering control will be a standard feature on Peugeot cars from 2026. This marks a radical shift in driver experience and excitement.

For Peugeot, tech innovation also includes motor racing, in particular their commitment to the WEC, a hallmark of French excellence.

Progress also means acting as a responsible brand, with partnerships – Born Free, Under The Pole – through which Peugeot undertakes concrete actions for education and preservation of the environment and biodiversity.

Innovation and progress to elevate our customers’ driving pleasure and peace of mind. All Peugeot 100% electric models benefit from the ALLURE CARE programme, a warranty that offers owners up to 8 years or 160,000 km of complete peace of mind. In France and Spain, this programme is extended for a limited period to all engines (electric, hybrid and thermal).

The widest range of electric vehicles of any mainstream European brand

The entire Peugeot range embodies three fundamental values: ALLURE, EMOTION and EXCELLENCE. We apply these values in practice to each Peugeot we make, to enhance our customer’s driving pleasure:

Allure: Peugeot cars stand out from the crowd with their dynamic, elegant and bold design.

Peugeot cars stand out from the crowd with their dynamic, elegant and bold design. Emotion: Fun at the heart of Peugeots tech Driven- pleasure

Fun at the heart of Peugeots tech Driven- Excellence: Peugeot is driven by quality and performance, resulting in models that are reliable, sustainable, and cutting edge.

Peugeot’s ambition is to become EV leader among European mainstream brands. Peugeot is already the top performer in the electric B-segment in Europe with the Peugeot e-208. Peugeot now offer the widest EV line up of any European mainstream brand. The all-new Peugeot e-408, showcased in Paris as a World Premiere, completes this 100% electric offering with 12 models.

To assist its customers in their transition to zero emission, each electric model also offers a hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid version thanks to multi-energy platforms.

All Peugeot cars boast connected services and ChatGPT artificial intelligence, enabling smooth, high performance interaction with the vehicle.

The models exhibited on the Peugeot stand at the Paris Motor Show 2024:

Peugeot e-208 : France’s best-selling electric car in the first half of 2024 and segment leader in Europe. It will win you over with its irresistible look, fun to drive feel and electric performance, with a range of up to 410 km.

: France’s best-selling electric car in the first half of 2024 and segment leader in Europe. It will win you over with its feel and electric performance, with a range of up to 410 km. Peugeot e-2008 : Peugeot’s compact SUV, which recently enjoyed a significant evolution, is now more feisty and agile than ever, combining elegance with performance.

: Peugeot’s compact SUV, which recently enjoyed a significant evolution, is now more than ever, combining elegance with performance. Peugeot e-308 : this compact saloon is a perfect blend of dynamic performance, futuristic design and advanced features. It set the standard in its category.

: this compact saloon is a perfect blend of futuristic design and advanced features. It set the standard in its category. Peugeot e-3008: the new Peugeot Fastback SUV scores points with its next-generation design, its new Panoramic i-Cockpit® with a 21-inch curved display for an immersive and high-tech driving experience, and the best electric performance in its segment. At the Paris Motor Show 2024, Peugeot will showcase the “Long Range” version of the Peugeot e-3008, which offers up to 700 KM of range (WLTP mixed cycle), the best electric range in the SUV market.

The Peugeot e-3008 is the only vehicle in its segment capable of driving from Paris to Nice with just two stops.

Peugeot e-5008: The class-above SUV with its seven-seater capacity and up to 668 KM range (WLTP mixed cycle), the Peugeot e-5008 is a unique offering in the market . This SUV combines comfort, living space, modularity and Tech innovation for an exceptional driving experience .

SUV with its (WLTP mixed cycle), the Peugeot e-5008 is a . This SUV combines comfort, living space, modularity and Tech innovation for an exceptional driving experience Peugeot e-408: showcased in a World Premiere, combines an unexpected and truly eye-catching style with outstanding efficiency. The Peugeot e-408 is unique in its segment thanks to its dynamic fastback design.

According to Peugeot, French excellence is also the Brand’s commitment to the World Endurance Championship (WEC). A guest of honour at this Paris Motor Show on the Peugeot stand, the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar continues the legacy of the legendary Peugeot 905 and 908, winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, 1993, and 2009. The most extreme expression of the brand’s design, the Peugeot 9X8 is a true Research & Development laboratory bringing technology, reliability and performance to our production vehicles.

Peugeot commits to responsible partnerships

Peugeot is a responsible brand that is committed to its values, upholding them beyond its core business. As such Peugeot is proud to work with associations such as Under The Pole and Born Free, which reflect its commitment to education, environmental protection and preservation of biodiversity.

Under The Pole is an underwater exploration programme that combines innovative expeditions around the world, scientific research, as well as raising awareness for the preservation of the oceans, especially among the younger generations.

In particular, they will present their educational trailer and their underwater scientific exploration capsule at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Born Free is an association engaged in an educational programme to help communities coexist with wildlife in Kenya’s Meru National Park.

Visitors will be able to discover how these projects fit into the brand’s philosophy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Tech innovation by Peugeot at the 2024 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot Inception Concept and Hypersquare steering control

Visitors will be able to discover Peugeot Inception Concept in the Tech innovation space on the Peugeot stand. Recently presented at VivaTech, this concept car redefines the interior space, thanks to the STLA BEV-by-design platform, offering a flat floor and ultra comfortable seats for a lounge-like experience.

Peugeot Inception Concept is the future of mobility according to Peugeot, combining comfort, sustainability, and cutting-edge technologies.

It incorporates innovative techniques to save resources, reduce weight and minimize waste, while ensuring an extraordinary level of performance. Also introducing a new i-Cockpit®, Inception Concept offers a major evolution in driving ergonomics thanks to the Hypersquare steering control, providing a futuristic, intuitive and fun experience for sheer driving pleasure.

The Hypersquare steering control offers an ergonomic and intuitive grip, with customisable touch controls similar to those of a tablet, making driving as easy as using a smartphone. The electronic steering system (steer-by-wire) ensures precise and responsive finger tip control by eliminating the traditional mechanical connection between the steering control and wheels. Peugeot Hypersquare and the next generation of i-Cockpit®, is set to be featured in the brand’s upcoming vehicles, by 2026.

Visitors will be able to experience some of the benefits of this Tech innovation in a fun way first-hand, with the new Hypersquare simulator on the Peugeot stand.

A host of activities on the Peugeot stand

In addition to the Hypersquare driving simulator, visitors to the Peugeot stand will be able to take part in a variety of activities throughout the week of the Paris Motor Show.

A wealth of entertainment in store: WEC events with Peugeot SPORT racing drivers and influencers, players from the Stade Toulousain club, Peugeot’s long standing partner, plus a day devoted to Under The Pole and Born Free, with a visual arts presentation from YELLOW KORNER.

Peugeot is thrilled to share its enthusiasm and vision for automotive joy with the press and public at the 2024 Paris Motor Show!

SOURCE: Stellantis