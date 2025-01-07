Peugeot presents the widest 100% electric range of any European volume manufacturer at Brussels Motorshow 25

After a year 'without', the Brussels Motor Show returns to Brussels Expo from January 10 to 19 for its 101st edition

After a year ‘without’, the Brussels Motor Show returns to Brussels Expo from January 10 to 19 for its 101st edition. Peugeot roars with pleasure at the prospect of being present with its entire electric range, the widest of any European generalist carmaker, and with no less than two Belgian premieres: the all-new Peugeot E-408 and the Peugeot E-3008 Long Range, which offers the best range of any SUV.

“Today, Peugeot is an electric brand; we are ready. Our Electric Strategy is a fundamental commitment by Peugeot to help preserve our planet for future generations. We’re not doing this just because regulations dictate it. It’s a deep commitment, both ethical and societal, that I personally feel strongly about.” Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot

“At the show, Peugeot is presenting a range tailored to the needs of Belgian customers. An electric range, of course, but also a multi-energy range that enables us to provide our customers with the best possible support in this transition to electricity. During the show, on the Palais 5 stand, our customers will be able to discover our new products as well as our “wild show conditions”, also offered in the Peugeot network during our open days from January 6 to 31, Sundays included. ” Asterio Perez, Brand Director of Peugeot Belux

The Peugeot range embodies three essential values: Allure, Emotion and Excellence.

They are reflected in each of our products to guarantee an exceptional customer experience and driving pleasure:

– ALLURE: Peugeot cars are distinguished by their dynamic, elegant and bold design.

– EMOTION: Cars that awaken the senses and provide real driving pleasure.

– EXCELLENCE: Quality and performance are at the heart of our preoccupations.

reliable, durable and technological models.

In Brussels, Peugeot will be present with :

Peugeot E-208: The Peugeot E-208 impresses with its irresistible looks, driving pleasure and electric performance, with up to 410 km of range,

Peugeot E-2008: Peugeot’s compact SUV has recently undergone a major evolution. More than ever, it asserts its cheeky, agile character, combining elegance and performance.

Peugeot E-308 SW: this station wagon offers an ideal balance between dynamism, resolutely modern design and advanced features, making it a benchmark in its class.

Peugeot E-3008: the new Peugeot Fastback SUV sets new standards with its next-generation design, its unique Panoramic i-Cockpit® with a 21-inch curved screen for an immersive, high-tech driving experience, and the best electric performance in its segment. At the Show, Peugeot is presenting, for the first time in Belgium, the “Long Range” version of the Peugeot E-3008, which offers up to 700 KM of range (WLTP combined cycle), the best range on the SUV market. The Peugeot E-3008 is the only vehicle in its segment capable of making a Brussels-Lyon trip with just one stop.

Peugeot E-5008: The large Peugeot SUV with its seven-seat capacity and range of up to 668 KM (WLTP combined cycle) represents a unique offering on the market. This SUV combines comfort, space, modularity and technological innovations for an exceptional driving experience.

Peugeot E-408: presented as a Belgian premiere, it combines unexpected and truly attractive styling with remarkable efficiency. The Peugeot E-408 is unique in its segment thanks to its dynamic fastback design.

Peugeot E-Partner: Peugeot will also be present on the Stellantis ProOne stand with the Peugeot E-Partner. The Peugeot E-Partner is a major player in the 100% electric van market. The new E-Partner now offers a range of up to 330 km, thanks to the installation of the batteries under the floor, which maintains the load volume. The useful volume can reach 4.4 m³, while the payload of 780 kg and towable weight of 750 kg are benchmarks in the segment.

All Peugeot models integrate connected services and ChatGPT artificial intelligence on the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 model ranges, enabling fluid, high-performance interaction with the vehicle.

To support customers in their transition to 100% electric vehicles, each electric model offers a hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid version, thanks to the multi-energy platforms.

Peugeot is also the Electric Promise with :

8-year / 160,000 km Allure Care warranty on the entire vehicle

8-year / 160,000 km battery warranty

Free wallbox for home recharging

Free2Move Charge pass, giving access to 800,000 charging stations across Europe

Confident in the quality of its products, Peugeot equips its 100% electric range with the “Peugeot Allure Care” program, which guarantees the vehicle for up to 8 years/160,000 km (covering the electric motor, charger, powertrain and main electrical and mechanical components) for total peace of mind.

Peugeot is the first European brand to offer such extensive coverage on its models.

Peugeot Allure Care comes in addition to the specific warranty offered by Peugeot on all its electric vehicle batteries, also for a period of 8 years/160,000 km, covering the entire vehicle, for 2 years or 25,000 km after each service carried out in the Peugeot network.

Connected services: an enriched everyday experience

The Peugeot range benefits from the latest on-board innovations such as :

The trip planner which allows customers to plan their journey, identify recharging points and their availability.

ChatGPT, which further enhances the Peugeot customer experience across the entire range of passenger cars. The best-known model of generative artificial intelligence is integrated into the Peugeot i-Cockpit and becomes, via the “OK Peugeot” voice assistant, a true partner capable of answering countless questions and requests on any subject. Generative artificial intelligence can not only provide answers to specific questions, such as which monuments to visit in a city, introduce them to you and take you there in coordination with the navigation system, but it can also liven up your journey by interacting with the occupants, giving free rein to your creativity.

Over 25,000 users have already taken advantage of this technology since its launch in Europe last July.

We look forward to seeing you there!

SOURCE: Stellantis