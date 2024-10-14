Peugeot presents its 100% electric range demonstrating its commitment to tech innovation for sheer driving pleasure

"The Lions are Coming" is Peugeot's tagline for the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

“Today, Peugeot is an electric brand; we are ready Our All-Electric Strategy reflects Peugeot’s fundamental desire to contribute to preserving our planet for future generations. We are not doing this just because regulations require it. It is a deep commitment, both ethical and societal, to which I attach great importance. The Paris Motor Show is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate this commitment.” Linda Jackson, CEO Peugeot

On its stand Peugeot is exhibiting:

Its entire electric car range, the most comprehensive of any European mainstream manufacturer

The all-new Peugeot E-408, unveiled in a World Premiere, completing a range of 12 100% electric vehicles (including 9 passenger vehicles and 3 commercial vehicles)

The Long Range versions of the Peugeot E-3008 Fastback SUV and E-5008 7-seater SUV boasting best electric range performance in the market with 700 km and 668 km respectively.

The Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar for the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Peugeot announces:

The launch of the Peugeot Electric Promise: on all electric passenger cars in the principle European markets, Peugeot offers customers: 8 years / 160 000 km Allure Care vehicle warranty 8 years / 160 000 km battery warranty A home wallbox included An on-the-go charge pass from Free2Move Charge, giving access to 800 000 charging points across Europe

I ts brand new ‘Pleasure Powered’ advertising campaign for its 100% electric range.

for its 100% electric range. I ts “Powered by Lions” campaign with its partner Born Free.

with its partner Born Free. The introduction of an EV Genius chatbot in France, powered by AI, providing simple and practical advice to customers considering an EV.

The arrival of Chat GPT on the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 model ranges

Peugeot is more committed than ever to taking your driving pleasure to the next level. Sheer automotive pleasure that inspires progress and innovation. Automotive pleasure will be the guiding theme for visitors to the Peugeot stand at the 2024 Paris Motor Show (from 14th-20th October, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles). Peugeot is delighted to support the Mondial in its home market, where it is the leading electric brand (9 months 2024) and where the E-208 is the #1 electric car (9 months 2024). Peugeot was also voted, once again France’s favourite automotive brand.

Each day, Peugeot will be offering a variety of events linked to its key brand pillars:

Two days dedicated to the WEC with racing drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Müller, Sylvian Levy and his team of influencers AnaOnAir, Arthur Morault, and Joseph Shuman from La Fabrique Auto. The event will be hosted by Idreau to share a fun and unique karting experience accessible to the general public. One day on the theme of ‘Peugeot, a responsible brand’ , with a special focus on the UNDER THE POLE association, which will present its educational trailer and underwater technology capsule and offer Masterclass workshops to French schools.

, with the presence of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack on the stand. One day dedicated to the visual arts, featuring YELLOW CORNER and photographer Laurence Laborie, who will present her art to the public.

Throughout the Paris Motor Show, Peugeot will also be at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt, where a test drive centre will be set up for customers to test drive its entire range.

The Peugeot electric range_

Allure Care & Connected Services Peugeot E-208_ Peugeot E-208_ Peugeot E-2008_ Peugeot E-308_ Peugeot E-3008_ Peugeot E-5008_ Peugeot E-408_

Competition serving French excellence

Peugeot’S technological innovation

Peugeot INCEPTION CONCEPT_ Peugeot HYPERSQUARE & STEER BY WIRE_

Peugeot commits to responsible partnerships

The widest range of electric vehicles of any European mainstream manufacturer

The entire Peugeot range embodies three fundamental values of the brand: ALLURE, EMOTION and EXCELLENCE. We apply these values in practice to each Peugeot we make, to enhance our customer’s driving pleasure:

ALLURE: Peugeot cars stand out from the crowd with their dynamic, elegant and bold design.

Peugeot cars stand out from the crowd with their dynamic, elegant and bold design. EMOTION: Fun at the heart of Peugeot’s tech Driven-pleasure .

Fun at the heart of Peugeot’s tech Driven-pleasure . EXCELLENCE: Quality and performance motivate us, resulting in models that are reliable, sustainable and cutting edge.

Peugeot’s goal is to become market leader among mainstream European manufacturers for electric vehicles. Peugeot is already the electric market leader in France (Passenger cars and LCV), and No. 1 in the electric B-segment in Europe with the Peugeot E-208.

To assist its customers in their transition to zero emission transportation, each electric model also offers a hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid version thanks to multi-energy STLA platforms of Stellantis.

Peugeot Allure Care for total peace of mind

Confident in the quality of its products, Peugeot provides its zero-emission range with the Peugeot Allure Care programme. The programme provides total peace of mind by guaranteeing the vehicle for up to 8 years/160,000 KM, covering the electric motor, the charger, the powertrain and the main electrical and mechanical components.

Peugeot is the first European manufacturer to offer such coverage.

Peugeot Allure Care is in addition to the specific warranty offered by Peugeot on all its electric vehicle batteries which also lasts 8 years/160,000 KM. As a result, the entire vehicle is covered for 2 years or 25,000 km after each service in the Peugeot network.

Allure Care cover is activated automatically.

In France and Spain, as part of an exceptional offer limited to 3 months, the Allure Care programme is extended to thermal and hybrid vehicles.

Connected services: for a richer experience every day

The Peugeot range benefits from the latest on-board innovations such as:

The trip planner for planning an itinerary and identifying the location and availability of charging stations.

for planning an itinerary and identifying the location and availability of charging stations. ChatGPT which takes the Peugeot customer experience even further in the entire range of passenger cars. The most famous generative artificial intelligence (AI) model is integrated into the Peugeot i-Cockpit and becomes, via the OK Peugeot voice assistant, a true ally capable of answering countless questions and requests on any subject. Generative AI can answer specific questions. For example, Chat GPT can indicate monuments to visit in a city, coordinate with the GPS system to guide you to them, and give a presentation. It can also liven up your trip by exchanging with the occupants, giving your creativity free rein.

Already more than 25,000 users have benefited from this technology since July, its launch in Europe.

The models exhibited on the Peugeot stand at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

Peugeot E-208: a bestseller with an irresistible look

The Peugeot E-208 is France’s best-selling electric car in the first half of 2024 and segment leader in Europe. It will win you over with its irresistible look, fun to drive feel and electric performance, with a range of up to 410 KM.

Spectacular and athletic design

The front of the E-208 incorporates the new Peugeot light signature with three characteristic long and vertical claw-shaped lights. The effect has been enhanced by inserting them in black glossy panels in the bumper finishers. The shading colour of the front grille develops into the body colour, merging into the bumper. No longer separated, they combine for a robust, efficient, intense and modern statement.

The Peugeot E-208 reinvents the brand’s iconic rear light signature design with three red claws side by side. Echoing the traditional three claws but with a difference – they are now placed horizontally. Three elegant lines of LED’s fold into the black panel in the boot lid, giving them more contrast and width from the rear view.

More sophisticated and elegant than ever, the interior of the Peugeot E-208 features new upholstery. At the top of the range, black Alcantara with Adamite Green stitching is available as an option for the GT version. The green stitching detail also elegantly highlights the dashboard trim and armrests with dynamic ambient lighting offering the choice of eight different colours.

Driving pleasure is enhanced with the Peugeot i-Cockpit®

All the Peugeot E-208 models feature a big, central 10” touchscreen as standard. It’s the ideal interface for controlling the latest generation of Peugeot i-Connect and Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment systems.

At the heart of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, the compact steering wheel is the ultimate instrument for driving pleasure, offering unparalleled agility and precision. For ideal ergonomics, it holds the multimedia system controls for audio and telephone, as well as volume and voice controls.

Electrified DNA and connectivity taken to a new level

The new Peugeot E-208 features the 115 kW/156 hp electric powertrain, combined with a 51 kWh battery, offering 410 km of range (WLTP combined cycle).

Two types of on-board chargers are available, meeting all customer uses and charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW three-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

Estimated charging time from a public charging station from 20% to 80% is under 30 minutes (100 kW), and 4 hours and 40 minutes from a WallBox (7.4 kW).

The Peugeot i-Connect system is now standard in the new E-208 and the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced system is an option for all versions. Both are controlled via the central 10” HD touchscreen, easily customisable, multi-window with widgets and short cuts. It is responsive and easy to use, like a smartphone.

The Peugeot i-Connect system offers complete connectivity thanks to a wireless mirroring function (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The experience is complete with the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced featuring high-performance TomTom-connected navigation. On the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced, the OK Peugeot natural language voice recognition command accesses all requests for infotainment functions.

With new HD park assist cameras, the Peugeot E-208 offers a range of devices for simple and safe driving including adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, automatic emergency braking with collision warning system, early traffic-sign recognition, unintentional lane and pavement departure warning system with trajectory correction, driver attention detection and blind spot monitor.

Peugeot E-2008: A feisty and agile suv

Alluring aesthetics have contributed to the success of the Peugeot E-2008 since it was launched. Peugeot’s flagship compact SUV, boasting a new design, is bolder and more agile than ever, combining elegance and performance with a zero-emission 115 kW/156 hp engine offering a range of 406 km (WLTP mixed cycle).

In 2023, and HY2024, sees E-2008 first in its segment (B-SUV) in France (all energy platforms combined).

A strong SUV design for an even stronger personality

The Peugeot E-2008 features the new Peugeot light signature design with the three vertical claw-shaped lights inserted in glossy black panels witin the bumpers. The overall effect highlights the Peugeot E-2008’s strong personality and robust SUV design. The GT versions feature a new striking effect with the three claws extended in the lighting function of the full-LED headlights in three optical modules.

The front panel features a special lateral design connected to the headlights, highlighting the vehicle’s powerful vertical posture. The mirrors are black on all the new Peugeot E-2008’s, regardless of the body colour chosen. The GT version is delivered with a 2-tone black roof as standard.

The new LED rear lights, now standard on all Peugeot E-2008 models, revisit Peugeot’s traditional rear three claws. They are now three overlapping double horizontal strips, slim and elegant, visually widening the overall posture.

All versions of the Peugeot E-2008 feature a new range of seat fabrics, with a step up to premium finishes, such as the new Alcantara upholstery on option for GTs. The interior of the new Peugeot E-2008 GT also benefits from ambient lighting that can be customised with eight colours to choose from.

The Peugeot i-Cockpit® is instrumental to ultimate driving pleasure.

All Peugeot E-2008 models feature a standard central 10” touchscreen. It holds the radio and telephone controls in the ACTIVE version or the latest generation of the Peugeot i-Connect® and Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced infotainment systems.

A feature of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, the compact steering wheel offers unique agility and precise movement for sheer driving pleasure. It holds all the controls of the multimedia system including audio sources and telephone, as well as volume and voice controls.

A new standard for electrification and connectivity

A pioneer of zero-emission B-segment SUVs, the Peugeot E-2008 has the new 115 kW/156 hp engine with a 54 kWh battery. The range is 406 km (WLTP combined cycle).

Two types of on-board chargers are available on the Peugeot E-2008, meeting all customer uses and charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW three-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

Estimated recharging time from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes at a public charging station (100 kW), and 4 hours and 40 minutes with a Wall Box (7.4 kW).

The new Peugeot E-2008 has the Peugeot i-Connect® system as standard and all versions are compatible with the optional Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system. Both are controlled via the central 10” HD touchscreen, easily customisable, multi-window with widgets and short cuts. It is responsive and easy to use, like a smartphone.

The Peugeot i-Connect® system offers complete connectivity thanks to a wireless mirroring function (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The technological experience is complete with the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced featuring high-performance TomTom-connected navigation. On the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced, the OK Peugeot natural language voice recognition command accesses all requests for infotainment functions.

With new HD park assist cameras, the Peugeot E-208 offers a range of devices for simple and safe driving including adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, automatic emergency braking with collision warning system, early traffic-sign recognition, unintentional lane and pavement departure warning system with trajectory correction, driver attention detection and blind spot monitor.

Peugeot E-308: benchmark of the segment

Peugeot E-308 is a perfect blend of dynamic performance and efficiency. Cutting-edge design and advanced features make it a benchmark in the compact saloon segment. The Peugeot E-308 SW makes Peugeot the first European manufacturer to offer a 100% electric station-wagon model. The Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW are powered by the new 115 kW (156 hp) electric motor with a range of up to 416 km (WLTP cycle).

Remarkable, stylish and energetic design

The design of the Peugeot E-308 represents Peugeot’s premium and dynamic DNA. The longer front hatch gives the sharp but sensual form characteristic nobility. The brand crest has pride of place in the centre of the front grille. The legendary front fang lights frame the Matrix LED projectors, making the 308 an integral part of the Peugeot family, like the rear three-claw LED lights.

The new 18” aluminium rim was specifically developed for the zero-emission versions of the Peugeot 308 and 308 SW. Aerodynamic efficiency is a high priority.

Optimal driving pleasure with the Peugeot i-Cockpit®

The Peugeot E-308 benefits from all the details that make the Peugeot i Cockpit® a success: compact heated steering wheel for driving pleasure with controlled agility, a 3D heads-up digital handset that can be customised and configured, and a central 10” touchscreen.

In the cabin, the focus is on quality, inventiveness with fully configurable virtual i-toggles, and connectivity incorporating the latest i-Connect® Advanced technology, an infotainment system that makes the driving experience more intuitive and travel more enjoyable.

An alliance of performance and efficiency

The Peugeot E-308 is powered by the new 100% electric engine with 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm of torque. The reducer optimises range, while maintaining high-level performance with the reactivity typical of electric-powered cars.

The new generation high-voltage battery of 54 kWh (51 kWh useable) benefits from a new chemical composition – 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese, 10% Cobalt. Operating under 400 Volts, it reaches a range of 416 km (WLTP combined cycle).

Peugeot E-308, a focus on efficiency. The combination of efforts focusing on engine, battery, aerodynamics with optimisation of the front and underbody, optimisation of masses with the EMP2 platform, and reduction of friction losses with class A tyres, ensures remarkably low average energy consumption.

To improve energy consumption, the driver can also select their preferred driving mode from ECO, NORMAL and SPORT. What’s more, in BRAKE mode, it is possible to decelerate when letting go of the accelerator pedal to optimise energy recovery.

An 11 kW three-phase on-board charger is standard. The plug is compatible with all charging modes. Go from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes at 100 kW public charging stations. (12 minutes per 100 km.)

The technologically innovative Peugeot E-308 features a full range of driving aids to ensure a smooth and safe driving experience. Including adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, long-range 75-metre blind spot monitoring system, and reverse alert.

Peugeot E-3008: next-level electric fastback SUV

The new Peugeot fastback SUV scores points with its next-generation design, its new Panoramic i-Cockpit® with a 21-inch curved display for an immersive and high-tech driving experience, and the best electric performance in its segment.

Since its launch, more than 67,000 orders for the new E-3008 (with Electric 210, Hybrid 136 e-DCS6, and Plug-in Hybrid 195 e-DCS7 powertrains) have been recorded in Europe, justifying the ramp-up of production at the Sochaux plant and the addition of a third night shift

At the Paris Motor Show 2024, Peugeot will showcase the “Long Range” version of the Peugeot E-3008, which offers up to 700 km of range (WLTP mixed cycle), a confirmed benchmark in its segment and on the electric market. The Peugeot E-3008 is the only vehicle in its segment capable of driving from Paris to Nice with just 2 stops.

The new Peugeot E-3008 takes creative design to the next level.

The new Peugeot E-3008 has distinguishable fastback SUV contours. A dynamic and aerodynamic silhouette (Cx 0.28) combining elegance, efficiency and comfort. The Peugeot E-3008 is still one of the most compact models in the all-electric C-segment SUV category but also provides spacious comfort and a big boot capacity.

The new Peugeot E-3008 boasts Peugeot’S new front design. The brand’s famous three-claw light signature still has pride of place, but the headlights and front grille are radically new. The front end is designed around the new Peugeot emblem, with a new light design and the front grille that blends due to the gradual nuances of the body colour. Above the grille, a stylish slim band, positioning the ultra-compact headlights, wraps across the front from left to right.

The generous rear of the new Peugeot E-3008 oozes dynamic style, highlighted by the iconic three-claw light design, which is in 3D on the GT models. It is spacious with ample back-seat space and a big boot with 520-litre capacity, like the previous Peugeot 3008.

The streamlined design hides the side window seals in the doors. There are less decorative panels on the body and all the chrome details have been removed.

The high-tech and glamorous interior features a spectacular 21” floating panoramic screen in the new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® with ambient LED lighting which can be customised by choosing from the palette of eight colours. The lighting reflects in the authentic elegant aluminium trim spanning the dashboard and overflowing generously to the front doors.

A Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® reinvented for spectacular driving pleasure

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® offers unrivalled architecture with two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®: the heads-up display and the large central touchscreen in a single curved 21” HD panoramic screen. Stretching from the left of the dashboard to the edge of the centre console, it floats above the dashboard.

A key component of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® from the outset, the compact steering wheel has been extensively reworked to offer more sensations and greater driving comfort. The redesigned central cushion is smaller and ‘isolated’ from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect reminiscent of the panoramic screen on the dashboard.

The interior of the Peugeot E-3008 offers passengers a relaxing experience, in a generous and bright space. The front seats received the prestigious AGR label from a German association for research into the prevention of back pain.

The Peugeot E-3008 confirms Peugeot’s reputation for road handling and driving pleasure. The new STLA Medium platform incorporates the unrivalled front and rear trains designed for dynamic road holding. The centre of gravity has been lowered to the optimal position at the same level as the battery, between the wheels.

Compact with the best turning radius (10.6 m) of all zero emission SUVs in its class, the Peugeot E-3008 is particularly comfortable for urban driving.

Peugeot takes another step towards semi-autonomous driving with the Drive Assist Plus system available on the Peugeot E-3008. The system lightens the driver’s workload on multi-lane roads such as highways or expressways, using adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and the lane departure warning system, semi-automatic lane change, early speed recommendations by anticipating traffic signs and data from the connected navigation system.

The Peugeot E-3008 boasts the latest Peugeot active safety technologies: automatic brake system with collision avoidance system, lane and pavement departure warning with trajectory correction, driver attention alert, and long-range blind spot monitoring up to 75 metres.

Unprecedented electrical performance and superior connectivity

The Peugeot E-3008 is the first model to benefit from the brand-new STLA Medium platform by Stellantis. With record on-board energy between the wheels, with up to 98 kWh in a wheelbase which is still short at 2.73 m for the Peugeot E-3008. Thanks to this high-performance design, the persistently compact 4.54-metre Peugeot E-3008 offers a range of up to 700 km, the best in its class.

Designed as an electric model from the outset, the new Peugeot E-3008 offers a choice of three engines to meet diverse needs:

– Electric 210, offering a range of 529 km (WLTP), 2-wheel drive, 210 HP/157 kW,

– Electric 230 Long Range with a range of up to 700 km (WLTP), 2-wheel drive, 230 HP/170 kW,

– Electric 320 Dual Motor AWD, 4-wheel drive, 320 hp/240 kW – orders possible soon.

The 400V Lithium-ion high-voltage battery of NMC chemical composition (nickel, manganese, and cobalt) is placed under the floor.

The Peugeot E-3008 has a standard 11 kW three-phase onboard charger for AC charging. The Mode 4 plug accepts up to 160 kW via superchargers, allowing charging from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes for the standard version and in 27 minutes for the E-3008 Long Range.

The 3-stage regenerative braking system adjusts for energy recovery and reduces speed with the paddles behind the compact steering wheel.

The Peugeot E-3008 has the Peugeot i-Connect® system as standard, and it offers complete connectivity with wireless screen mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The technological experience is complete with the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced, standard on the Peugeot E-3008 GT. It features high-performance TomTom-connected navigation with a trip planner function that optimally schedules trips to optimise the car’s range and facilitate charging.

The “OK, Peugeot” natural language voice recognition command provides access to infotainment, heating and air conditioning functions, and the telephone.

The My Peugeot smartphone app allows Peugeot E-3008 users to stay permanently connected to their vehicle and remotely access many functions including geolocating their E-3008, order doors to close, start and control air-conditioning, programme and activate battery charging, and access the E-Routes trip planner via Free2move Charge.

The Peugeot E-3008 has been designed with a sustainable approach, made with over 500 kg of green materials throughout the car including steel, aluminium and recycled plastic. The sustainable design approach is illustrated by reducing the number of decorative inserts on the body and removing all chrome-plated parts from the exterior. The Peugeot E-3008 was designed in France and is produced at the Sochaux plant.

Peugeot E-5008: A unique offering in the market

Class above electric large

The large Peugeot SUV range with seven-seat capacity and a range of up to 668 KM (WLTP combined cycle) is a unique offering in the market. This SUV combines comfort, space, modularity and technological innovation for an exceptional driving experience.

A powerful and refined design

The new Peugeot E-5008 is distinguished by its strong SUV character, which inspires robustness and safety, combined with a very dynamic silhouette. The Peugeot E-5008’s relatively high beltline, pronounced shoulders and generous dimensions make a strong statement on the road (length: 4.79 m, width: 1.89 m, height: 1.69 m).

The design of the Peugeot E-5008 suggests motion. The slope of the rear window is emphasised by sophisticated side details, the front with the new light design, and the innovative spindle grille that blends seamlessly into the body colour.

The superior interior refinement benefits all passengers. For example, the elegant authentic aluminium trim and ambient LED lighting that can be customised with a choice of eight colours, spanning the dashboard on to the front and rear doors.

The Peugeot E-5008 offers unique driving pleasure, for ever day life.

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® offers unrivalled architecture with two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®: the heads-up display and the large central touchscreen in a single curved 21” HD panoramic screen. Stretching from the left of the dashboard to the edge of the centre console, it floats above the dashboard.

A key component of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® from the outset, the compact steering wheel has been extensively reworked to offer more sensations and greater driving comfort. The redesigned central cushion is smaller and ‘isolated’ from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect reminiscent of the panoramic screen on the dashboard.

The Peugeot E-5008 features the latest version of the cutting-edge Peugeot connected information systems. The Allure finish includes the Peugeot i-Connect® system as standard, offering complete connectivity with wireless mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The technological experience is complete with the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced, standard on the Peugeot E-5008 GT, with high-performance TomTom-connected navigation with trip planning.

The OK Peugeot natural language voice recognition command provides access to infotainment, heating and air-conditioning controls, and the phone.

The Peugeot E-5008 is very easy to drive. With dynamic chassis settings, it is agile and efficient on main roads and nimble in the city with an 11.2 m turning radius. For easier manoeuvring, the Peugeot E-5008 has a standard rear camera offering the driver two angles with both rear and bird’s-eye view. The Peugeot VisioPark 360° system, offering a 360° view, is an option.

Peugeot takes another step towards semi-autonomous driving with the Drive Assist Plus system available on the Peugeot E-5008. The system makes driving easier on multi-lane roads such as highways or expressways, using adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and the lane departure warning system, semi-automatic lane change, early speed recommendations by anticipating traffic signs and data from the connected navigation system.

The Peugeot E-5008 boasts the latest Peugeot active safety technologies: automatic emergency braking with collision warning system, lane and pavement departure warning with trajectory correction, driver attention detection, and a long-range blind spot monitor up to 75 meters.

The new E-5008 offers outstanding comfort for 7 passengers with significant legroom in the second row thanks to a generous wheelbase, and seats in the third row, echoing the C-SUV segment.

The second row of the new Peugeot E-5008 is fitted with comfortable seats combining a 60/40 sliding bench seat with 40/20/40 backrests, for the ultimate combination of modularity and comfort.

The Easy Access system makes it easy to reach the third row. The second row seats can be fully tilted and slid forward simultaneously.

The third row has a comfortable, soft and thick bench seat with two separate backrests fitted with adjustable headrests.

The Peugeot E-5008 boot has a capacity of 916 L (748 dm3 VDA) with 5 seats when the third row is folded down, 348 L (259 dm3 VDA) with 7 seats, and up to 2,232 L (1,815 dm3 VDA) with 2 seats. It provides for a wide range of layout configurations using the second row with a 60/40 bench seat and 40/20/40 backrests, and the third row with 50/50 backrests.

In addition to the generous dimensions of the Peugeot E-5008’s cabin, passengers will enjoy a particularly warm and welcoming ambience. The decorative ambient lighting, authentic aluminium and mottled fabric, extending back to the second row.

The huge panoramic glass roof provides plenty of light. With the front section able to be opened, rare for an EV model. The cabin is as light as possible right up to row three, which also benefits from generous glazed areas.

Optional laminated front windows can further enhance the meticulous soundproofing. The AQS (Air Quality System), constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the cabin and, if necessary, automatically recirculates the air.

Benchmark electric performance

Designed as an electric model from the outset, the new Peugeot E-5008 offers a choice of three engines to meet diverse needs:

Electric 210 , offering a range of 529 km (WLTP), 2-wheel drive, 210 HP/157 kW,

up to 668 KM (WLTP), 2-wheel drive, 230 HP/170 Kw, Electric 320 Dual Motor AWD, 4-wheel drive, 320 hp/240 kW – orders possible soon.

The 400V Lithium-ion high-voltage battery of NMC chemical composition (nickel, manganese, and cobalt) is placed under the floor.

The Peugeot E-5008 has a standard 11 kW three-phase on-board charger for AC charging. The Mode 4 plug accepts up to 160 kW via superchargers, allowing charging from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes for the standard version.

The 3-stage regenerative braking system adjusts energy recovery and reduces speed with the paddles behind the compact steering wheel.

The Peugeot E-5008 benefits from Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform in an extended configuration compared to the Peugeot E-3008. It provides record on-board energy between the wheels, with up to 96 kWh. Its high-performance design, which also allows efficient aerodynamics (SCx of 0.77), means the Peugeot E-5008 offers the best range in its segment (up to 668 km).

The My Peugeot smartphone app allows Peugeot E-3008 users to stay permanently connected to their vehicle and remotely access many functions including geolocating their E-3008, order doors to close, start and control air-conditioning, programme and activate battery charging, and access the E-Routes trip planner via Free2move Charge.

The Peugeot E-5008 has been designed with a sustainable approach, made with over 500 kg of green materials throughout the car including steel, aluminium and recycled plastic. The sustainable design approach is illustrated by reducing the number of decorative inserts on the body and removing all chrome-plated parts from the exterior. The Peugeot E-5008 was designed in France and is produced at the Sochaux plant.

Peugeot E-408: a unique silhouette, now 100% electric

Launched as a World Premiere in Paris, the new Peugeot E-408 combines unexpected and truly eye-catching style with outstanding efficiency. The Peugeot E-408 is unique in its segment thanks to its dynamic fastback design.

The new Peugeot E-408 is manufactured in France, in Mulhouse.

An unexpected and dynamic fastback design

The innovative fastback design perfectly matches the modernity of the new Peugeot E-408. Despite being raised, the model is sporty with a slender profile, measuring 1.48-metres at the highest point to optimise aerodynamics.

The Peugeot E-408 uses the multi-energy E-EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) with an exceptional wheelbase length of 2,787 m. As a result, the battery can be mounted between the wheels under the floor, ensuring cabin space is preserved and lowering the centre of gravity for the benefit of dynamic road behaviour and driving pleasure.

The body colour treatment of the Peugeot E-408 grille “dematerialises” it, so it appears to melt into the bumper. This marks a new generation and the electrified era of the Peugeot range.

Sophisticated light designs echo the brand’s traditional identity. The light design is vertical with two fang-shaped LEDs that dip into the shield. At the rear, the Peugeot identity shines through with the legendary three angled LED claws for heightened dynamism.

Now more than ever, driving pleasure is the priority

The unrivalled Peugeot i-Cockpit® with a compact steering wheel delivers exceptional ergonomics and driving pleasure. The digital handset features a 10″ 3D digital panel which can be fully configured and customised.

Driving pleasure means exemplary handling, premium comfort and perfect urban manoeuvrability with a turning radius of just 11.18 m between pavements.

The new Peugeot E-408 features a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that develops 157 kW (210 hp) and generous 345 Nm torque. The engine is produced in France, in Trémery, by the joint venture STELLANTIS-NIDEC.

The central 10″ HD display controls the Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced system, standard on the Peugeot E-408, featuring high-performance TomTom connected navigation with trip planner. Wireless mirroring connects the smartphone to the infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The OK Peugeot natural language voice recognition command activates infotainment functions.

The MyPeugeot ® smartphone application starts and controls the heating and air-conditioning, activates and programmes battery charge, and activates the welcome light sequence which can be useful for finding the car in a crowded car park, for example.

The interior of the new Peugeot E-408 is the picture of sophistication. The ambient LED lighting, with eight colours to choose from, diffuses a soft light behind the central screen and on the foam door panels, trimmed with fabric or Alcantara® or authentic aluminium.

Temperature and acoustic comfort are optimised, for example with thicker windows than usual, measuring 3.85 mm. To ensure a healthy atmosphere inside, the new Peugeot E-408 is equipped with the AQS (Air Quality System), which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the cabin and, if necessary, automatically activates air recirculation.

The particularly enveloping front seats have been awarded the prestigious AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) label by an independent German association of experts in ergonomics and back health.

The back seats are particularly comfortable, thanks to the 2.787 m long wheelbase, making the new Peugeot E-408 the most spacious Peugeot for passengers in the back seat, with 188 mm for the knees.

The boot of the new Peugeot E-408 is spacious, with capacity of 471 dm3.

A constant quest for efficiency, safety and quality

The aerodynamics of the new Peugeot E-408 (SCx: 0.66) were a clear priority. Shields, boot lid, diffuser, pillars, rear-view mirrors, and all the body parts are optimised.

The new Peugeot E-408 battery has 58 kWh usable. With NMC 811 technology, 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese and 10% Cobalt, it boasts increased energy density with 18 on-board modules. The E-408 offers a range of 453 km in WLTP combined cycle to meet the needs of most C-segment customers.

The 3-stage regenerative braking system increases the range performance. The driver can also choose between three driving modes: NORMAL, SPORT or ECO.

The new Peugeot E-408 has a standard heat pump and heated steering wheel and seats to optimise comfortable temperatures while preserving battery life.

The new Peugeot E-408 has a standard 11 kW three-phase charger for AC charging. For DC charging using superchargers, the Peugeot E-408 accepts up to 100 kW which charges the battery from 20% to 80% in just over 30 minutes and 100 KM of range in just over 10 minutes.

The new Peugeot E-408 features cutting-edge driving aids, in some cases from more premium segments, such as adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, and adjustable inter-vehicle distance, automatic emergency braking with collision avoidance system, unintentional lane and pavement departure warning system with trajectory correction, driver attention alert, night vision for detecting living beings, and long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres).

The New Peugeot E-408 can be discovered from all angles in a Virtual Reality experience at stellantis.mira.world

Peugeot 9X8: competition delivering French excellence

French Excellence is Peugeot’s commitment to the World Endurance Championship (WEC). A guest of honour at this Paris Motor Show on the Peugeot stand, the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar continues the legacy of the legendary Peugeot 905 and 908, winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, 1993, and 2009.

The most extreme expression of the brand’s design, the Peugeot 9X8 is a true Research & Development laboratory bringing technology, reliability and performance to its production vehicles.

Peugeot’s passionate participation for motor racing is also rational. Motor sport accelerates research and development in technical solutions. The space-time dimension and constraints of racing provide results and validation much faster than a conventional work schedule. Consumption, reliability, performance, safety… many of the qualities developed for racing drivers later benefit everyday drivers. Both competition and Peugeot demand excellence.

Tech innovation by Peugeot at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

Visitors will be able to discover the Peugeot INCEPTION Concept in the technological innovation space on the Peugeot stand. This concept car redefines the interior space, introducing a new i-Cockpit® with a major evolution in driving ergonomics – the Hypersquare steering wheel which provides futuristic, intuitive and fun experience for sheer driving pleasure.

Peugeot Inception Concept: The future of electric mobility

The Peugeot INCEPTION Concept expresses Peugeot’s optimistic vision of sustainable mobility for the future. Presented to the public for the first time in France at VivaTech2024, it announces the brand’s future electric vehicles.

The Peugeot INCEPTION Concept reinterprets the brand’s DNA, presenting a new era of design. It is simpler and purer, with finishes and textures that reflect the digital world. The new design is both sensual and athletic, with sharper, more geometric details like the horizontal wing shoulders.

The 100% electric Peugeot Inception Concept is equipped with 800 V technology. Its 100kWh battery allows it, to travel 800 km on a single charge.

The INCEPTION Concept’s cabin is a showcase of new techniques Peugeot plans to apply to meet the STELLANTIS commitment to reduce their carbon footprint by over 50% by 2030 compared to 2021, and become Carbon Net Zero by 2038:

Forged fabrics: 100% polyester fabric scraps from the design centre’s prototyping workshops and other supplies are reused and thermocompressed under vacuum, bonded by an injection of bio-sourced resin.

100% polyester fabric scraps from the design centre’s prototyping workshops and other supplies are reused and thermocompressed under vacuum, bonded by an injection of bio-sourced resin. A combination of velvet and 3D printing: the upholstery on the seats is special velvet made with 100% recycled polyester, which extends on to the floor where it is printed with 3D patterns as floor mats.

the upholstery on the seats is special velvet made with 100% recycled polyester, which extends on to the floor where it is printed with 3D patterns as floor mats. Air Quilting®:the comfort of the seats is optimised by adjustable mattresses at shoulder level.

The innovative Hypersquare steering wheel is the centrepiece of the reinvented Peugeot i-Cockpit®

The Peugeot Inception Concept is the new generation of the i-Cockpit®, with completely redesigned architecture, replacing the steering wheel and traditional integrated controls with the Hypersquare control, inspired by digital standards.

Visitors to the Peugeot stand at the Paris Motor Show can enjoy experiencing the new Hypersquare simulator and some of the benefits of this technological innovation first-hand.

The Hypersquare experience requires more natural and intuitive gestures. The driver controls all the parameters of the vehicle by simply clicking or pressing, never letting go of the steering wheel. Hypersquare is an instinctive experience that facilities driving with steer-by-wire technology.

The Hypersquare is a screen with digital electric controls. In each corner, circular cells provide several functions:

Perfectly natural and universal grip of the steering control

of the steering control Comfortable driving at your fingertips

driving at your fingertips Vehicle controls activated by simply pressing with the thumbs.

It’s a familiar sensation for drivers, similar to using a smartphone. The intuitive experience inspires a strong feeling of safety.

The centre of the Hypersquare is a tablet-type screen where all the information from the controls is displayed. There are pictograms representing the various functions on both sides for simple access to the controls. The controls are in the circular cells, activated by simply moving the thumb, without ever letting go of steering control.

Peugeot Hypersquare and the next generation of i-Cockpit® will be available in the brand’s passenge vehicles by 2026.

Peugeot commits to responsible partnerships

As mentioned by Linda Jackson, Peugeot CEO, contributing to preserving the planet for future generations is a strong commitment of the Peugeot Brand.

As a responsible brand, Peugeot is committed and upholds its values beyond its core business. Peugeot works proudly with associations such as UNDER THE POLE and Born Free, which reflect its commitment to education, protecting the environment, and preserving the biodiversity.

Peugeot and Under the Pole

Peugeot is an Official Education Partner of the Under the Pole programme for research into the oceans and their preservation. The programme was created by Ghislain Bardout and Emmanuelle Périé-Bardout in 2008, in Concarneau (Brittany, France).

Join Under the Pole on the Peugeot stand at the Paris Motor Show, where they present their educational caravan and underwater scientific exploration capsule.

Under the Pole has three missions:

Organise innovative expeditions around the world for scientific exploration of the oceans, especially in polar and remote regions,

for scientific exploration of the oceans, especially in polar and remote regions, Support scientific research , particularly via the DEEPLIFE programme, exploring the marine animal forests of the mesophotic zone, 30 to 200 metres deep, which are vital for the marine ecosystem.

, particularly via the DEEPLIFE programme, exploring the marine animal forests of the mesophotic zone, 30 to 200 metres deep, which are vital for the marine ecosystem. Raising awareness about preserving the oceans, based on the conviction that knowledge is only meaningful when shared.

Peugeot works with Under the Pole:

Co-creating educational content about the scientific programmes, exploration techniques, and what goes on behind the scenes during the expeditions.

about the scientific programmes, exploration techniques, and what goes on behind the scenes during the expeditions. Organising educational days during the Greek and French stages of the Mediterranean mission of UNDER THE POLE between April and October 2024,

during the Greek and French stages of the Mediterranean mission of UNDER THE POLE between April and October 2024, Presenting together at professional events in the automotive, diving and scientific research sectors.

at professional events in the automotive, diving and scientific research sectors. Providing two BOXER commercial vehicles for transporting all the equipment necessary for the programme’s missions. Peugeot also provides three electric vehicles (Peugeot E-208 and Peugeot E-308 SW) for UNDER THE POLE’s transport needs, reflecting their aim for zero emissions.

Peugeot and Born Free

The British founded, Born Free association is an educational programme helping communities coexist with wildlife in Kenya’s Meru National Park. Born Free aims to limit the negative side effects of their actions on the environment. For example, all their offices on site in Nairobi, Meru and Amboseli use solar energy only.

Peugeot supports Born Free’s educational activities, including campaigns for raising awareness and training the population on new methods for protecting their herds.

The Paris Motor Show will be the occasion to launch a brandnew digital campaign ‘Powered by Lions,’ which aims to raise societal awareness about the importance of preserving wildlife, particularly lions. All funds raised during this campaign will be donated to the Born Free charity. Additionally, Peugeot will invest in a solidarity advertising campaign to support Born Free, with 60% of its budget being donated to the charity.

The Peugeot brand wishes you an excellent Paris Motor Show.

SOURCE: Stellantis