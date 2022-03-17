PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan

For the very first time, PEUGEOT launched operations in Pakistan through its exclusive partner Lucky Motor Corporation on March 12 in Karachi

Partnership to facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art assembly facilities to boost employment, localization and local automotive industry in Pakistan and enhance the internationalization of PEUGEOT.

The first step of the partnership will begin with the introduction of the locally built PEUGEOT 2008. The full-electric e-2008 local production is also considered. PEUGEOT will become the first European Brand built in Pakistan.

European automotive manufacturer, PEUGEOT, has officially launched operations in Pakistan for the first time in its distinguished history with its exclusive partner Lucky Motor Corporation. The partnership commenced with the opening of eight 3S dealerships (Sales, after sales and services) in six cities: Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala. A state-of-the-art facility will assemble cars in Karachi, Pakistan.

Lucky Motor Corporation is a subsidiary of the Yunus Brothers Group, which has a legacy spanning over five decades. Yunus Brother Group’s robust and dynamic approach has enabled it to gain considerable market share in the Pakistani automotive industry, and to set new benchmarks in terms of product offering & customer service. With the introduction of PEUGEOT, the company now aims to provide the best mobility solutions the European Brand can offer its customers.

PEUGEOT is an inventive brand that has been a pioneer in the automotive industry for over 211 years guided by its brand values; Allure, Emotion and Excellence, which represent sharp design, intuitive driving pleasure and uncompromising quality. With its entry into Pakistan, these values will be upheld as the brand strives to provide the market with the latest innovations and mobility solutions.

Linda JACKSON, CEO of the PEUGEOT Brand, said: “We are delighted with this partnership. This will be the first time a European car is assembled in Pakistan and we are excited to work with Lucky Motors to support employment, localization and the local automotive industry in the country. Internationalization is a key focus for PEUGEOT, with the B and C segment SUV growth in Pakistan, representing a great opportunity for us. This is also bolstered by the evolution of the legislation of the country towards electrification which is fully in line with our own strategy.”

Samir CHERFAN, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa Region, Stellantis, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey in Pakistan with our new partner, Lucky Motor Corporation. We see tremendous potential and opportunity for PEUGEOT in Pakistan, and are looking forward to serving customers in this exciting market.

Asif RIZVI, Cheif Operating Officer, Lucky Motors Company, said: “Lucky Motors is set to change the automotive landscape of Pakistan by introducing Peugeot, the first locally made European brand in the country. We are very excited to partner with Peugeot and look forward to being associated with Stellantis, a company that strongly believes in futuristic mobility solutions. Pakistan, with its 220 million population, offers a great opportunity for someone to come in and disrupt the automotive market. And we have no doubt that the Stellantis with its 14 brand portfolio, will be the one to do so. Lucky Motors is proud to become the first company in Pakistan to have multi-brand manufacturing and dealers. We are delighted to embark on this adventure, bringing with it the best automotive solutions, while also making meaningful contributions and investments that will support economic and social development in Pakistan.”

The introduction of the PEUGEOT 2008 is the first step of this ongoing commitment to the Pakistani customers. The 2008 has been a success story for the brand since its launch at the end of 2019. 26 international prizes, including the Red Dot Design Award, were received by the 2008. This model stands apart in the compact SUV segment with its distinctive design, advanced technology and efficient powertrains. It also benefits from The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, which features a stimulating interior design along with a state-of-the-art digital cluster and touchscreen that amplifies any driving experience. Its perceived quality and value make the 2008 the perfect model for Pakistani families.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT