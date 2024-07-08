Peugeot integrates ChatGPT as standard across its entire line-up

Having been one of the first car manufacturers to integrate ChatGPT into its models during a large-scale pilot phase, PEUGEOT is now making artificial intelligence standard across its entire range

Having been one of the first car manufacturers to integrate ChatGPT into its models during a large-scale pilot phase, Peugeot is now making artificial intelligence standard across its entire range. Integrated into the emblematic i-Cockpit® and activated via the voice assistant “OK Peugeot”, ChatGPT answers all of your questions and offers an array of innovative services.

ALLURE: Peugeot is now offering the full benefits of artificial intelligence across all models equipped with voice command

EMOTION: With ChatGPT, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® takes the pleasure of driving and the power of knowledge discovery to new heights.

EXCELLENCE: Peugeot was one of the first manufacturers to offer ChatGPT in its vehicles.

A Major player in innovation

Peugeot is a major player in innovation and a pioneer in the development of artificial intelligence for drivers and passengers alike. After trialling its ChatGPT functionality during a successful pilot phase conducted earlier this year, which saw over 10,000 customers involved, Peugeot is now making generative artificial intelligence standard on all of its models.

Peugeot is introducing ChatGPT* into all its latest generation models equipped with voice command. This includes: New 208, New 2008, New 308, New 308 SW, New 408, New 508, New 508 SW, New RIFTER, New TRAVELLER, New PARTNER, New EXPERT, with New 3008 and New 5008 following suit at the end of the year.

ChatGPT artificial intelligence is integrated into all eligible Peugeot models and will be deployed in 17 markets in 12 different languages, across Europe.

Starting from today, in the brand’s main European markets: Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom. ChatGPT will be available for both new vehicles and for existing customers, delivered over the air with no need to visit a dealer.

By the end of July, Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, and the Czech Republic will follow.

ChatGPT is available as part of the Connect Plus pack, or for customers who purchased their car before its introduction, as a feature on demand**

Simple and intuitive access to ChatGPT via the Peugeot i-Cockpit®

Now integrated into the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence, developed by OpenAI, is a technology that has learned from a massive amount of data and as a result is able to return it to its users in a sophisticated, precise, and synthetic way.

Interaction with ChatGPT is seamless via the embedded voice assistant of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®. Just say “OK Peugeot” and ask your question for ChatGPT to take action…

Practical or Fun Services to enhance the pleasure of any journey

ChatGPT is capable of answering a wide array of complex questions and has the ability to follow a conversation. For example, if you arrive in a city, you can ask it to tell you which monuments to visit, then tell you the history of these places, and finally, if you wish, guide you to one of them using the car’s navigation system.

ChatGPT can do much more than just answering questions though. Are your children getting bored on a long trip? Ask ChatGPT to organise a quiz for them on a topic they are passionate about… In seconds, the artificial intelligence will offer you hours of entertainment for those longer journeys!

By introducing ChatGPT artificial intelligence into its cars, Peugeot is revolutionising the voice command experience allowing it to answer any question on any topic, in an inveractive, fluid and intuitive way.

*This new service uses the power of generative artificial intelligence including the technologies of the SoundHound Chat AI platform. Version 3.5 of ChatGPT uses data dating back to January 2022 at the latest, and therefore has no knowledge of events and data after that date.

**The Connect Plus Pack is included in the price of the vehicle for the first six months from the warranty start date, then available by subscription, at a rate of €12/month or €120/year. Customers who purchased their car before the introduction of the Connect Plus pack, can integrate the ChatGPT function as a stand alone feature for €1,5/month or €15/year. To subscribe, all you need to do is go to the Peugeot brand’s connected services store service.

SOURCE: Stellantis