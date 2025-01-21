Peugeot e-208 and e-308 ranked the most efficient cars on the market in the ADAC 2024 Ecotest

Peugeot is proud to announce that its 100% electric Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-308 are ranked first and second respectively out of 84 models in the 2024 Ecotest by ADAC, the German automobile association, the largest in Europe

Peugeot is proud to announce that its 100% electric Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-308 are ranked first and second respectively out of 84 models in the 2024 Ecotest by ADAC, the German automobile association, the largest in Europe. This independent benchmark study assesses vehicles efficiency in real-world driving conditions. These exceptional results demonstrate Peugeot’s ability to achieve its goal: to be the EV leader of mainstream manufacturers in Europe.

Each year, the Ecotest conducted by the prestigious ADAC independently measures the efficiency of models available on the European market. For this benchmark study, ADAC measures the energy consumption of vehicles in real-world conditions, in traffic.

In the 2024 edition of the Ecotest, ADAC ranked the Peugeot e-208 and Peugeot e-308 equipped with the 100% electric 115 kW (156 hp) engine in the first two places among the 84 models tested. A third Peugeot featured in this test, the Peugeot e-2008, equipped with the same engine, ranks first among SUVs, all segments combined, and in an excellent 6th place overall.

These remarkable results demonstrate the efficiency of Peugeot’s 100% electric models. They are the result of in-depth work carried out by the brand’s engineers and designers at all levels: engines, batteries, aerodynamics.

The three Peugeots featured in the 2024 Ecotest display energy consumption that is a benchmark in their segments: 16 kWh/100 km for the Peugeot e-208, 16.3 kWh/100 km for the PEUGEOT e-308, 17.9 kWh/100 km for the Peugeot e-2008 (ADAC Ecotest figures, including charging losses).

These Peugeots also offer range among the best in their classes: 410 km for the Peugeot e-208, 413 km for the PEUGEOT e-308, 406 km for the Peugeot e-2008 (WLTP combined cycle).

And like all 100% electric Peugeots, these models can be recharged from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes maximum.

With 12 models, the 100% electric Peugeot range is the largest of all European mainstream manufacturers and one of the most efficient. The latest demonstration of Peugeot’s electric efficiency is the new Long Range version of the Peugeot e-3008, which offers the best range of all SUVs with 700 km.

With these strengths, Peugeot reaffirms its goal to be the EV leader of mainstream manufacturers in Europe. And to support its customers in their energy transition, Peugeot is strengthening its Electric Promise by offering on all its 100% electric models:

An 8-year / 160,000 km Allure Care warranty on the entire vehicle.

An 8-year / 160,000 km warranty on the battery.

A free wallbox for home charging.

A Free2Move Charge charging pass, giving access to 800,000 charging stations across Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis