Peterbilt medium duty & vocational trucks on display at the Work Truck Show

Peterbilt will showcase a wide range of medium duty and vocational work truck solutions at NTEA’s Work Truck Show March 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN

Peterbilt will showcase a wide range of medium duty and vocational work truck solutions at NTEA’s Work Truck Show March 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Visit Booth #4701 to see these Peterbilt trucks on display:

Model 567 with BIK Boom Truck Body

Model 548 with Monroe Snowplow Body

Model 536 with Wabash Box Van Body

Model 536 with Curry Supply Mechanics Body

Model 220EV with Custom Truck One Source Bucket Body

The rugged and reliable Class 8 Model 567 features a large windshield and cab-mounted mirrors for greater visibility at work sites. It includes a 15-inch configurable digital display which delivers critical truck systems information including collision mitigation alerts and tire pressure monitoring. The integrated system also provides warnings vital for the safety of vocational applications such as programable safety interlocks and backup and seat belt alarms.

The Model 548 is designed for heavy-duty utility applications and features seamless body integration with its multiplex electrical system. The truck is available in a range of options perfectly suited for multiple vocational applications, including two roof height configurations, several suspension options and a variety of hood configurations.

The Model 536 is designed for productivity in non-CDL applications up to 26,000 lbs. The 2.1 meter wide cab offers outstanding visibility and can comfortably accommodate three people. It is the perfect choice for pickup and delivery, as well as a wide range of applications.

The Model 220EV provides a zero-emissions solution for clean, efficient operation for short route pickup and delivery applications. It is designed for driver comfort and productivity and features enhanced visibility, superior maneuverability and a spacious interior.

SOURCE: Peterbilt