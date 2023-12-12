Peterbilt expands collision mitigation features on the Model 579

Peterbilt announced enhanced standard collision mitigation features on the Model 579 with the Bendix® FusionTM safety system

Peterbilt announced enhanced standard collision mitigation features on the Model 579 with the Bendix® FusionTM safety system. This is highlighted by Fusion Stop & Auto-Go™ which aids drivers in heavy traffic situations with active cruise and braking to zero miles per hour if necessary.

Fusion Stop & Auto-Go™ functionality will hold the Model 579 in place after an automatic braking event and then automatically resume acceleration to the initial, pre-set cruise speed without driver intervention, when the truck can progress forward with a safe following distance.

The Fusion Stop & Go features are fully integrated with the best-in-class 15″ Peterbilt Digital Display and all alerts are prominently displayed for the driver and accompanied by audible warnings to promote safety on the road.

“The Model 579 is the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient truck on the road today. The integration of these new advanced safety system features and functionality enhance the driver’s experience and convenience,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

Other safety features on the Model 579 include collision mitigation technologies such as highway lane departure braking, multi-lane emergency braking and stationary vehicle braking.

SOURCE: Peterbilt