Peterbilt delivers Model 579 with milestone 250,000th PACCAR MX engine to TCW

Peterbilt Motors Company is pleased to deliver a Peterbilt Model 579 equipped with the 250,000th PACCAR MX engine produced for North America to longtime customer TCW.

Built at the 450,000 sq. ft. PACCAR Engine Company facility in Columbus, Miss., the 250,000th PACCAR MX engine represents the hard work of engineers, designers and plant workers to create and manufacture industry-leading engines since the start of production in 2010. Fine-tuned throughout PACCAR’s over 50 years of engine engineering and manufacturing experience, the MX engines are designed to achieve unparalleled performance, efficiency and durability.

“It is very fitting that we present this Model 579 equipped with the 250,000th PACCAR MX engine to TCW,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “TCW understood the value of the PACCAR MX engine early on as part of the customer field trial fleet in 2008 before the engine was released to the market in 2010. TCW also plays a critical logistics role for us by delivering parts to the engine factory just-in-time for engine production.”

Founded in 1948 in Nashville, Tenn. as a small, family-owned warehousing business, TCW over the last seven decades has become one of the largest intermodal operations in the country with a network of transportation services and operations at 10 inland terminals and 2 port locations. Throughout the years one thing has remained constant, TCW’s willingness to go out of their way to get the job done. This is something their customers know and value.

“It’s a great honor to receive this very import milestone PACCAR MX engine and Peterbilt Model 579,” said Scott George, TCW CEO. “TCW’s long-standing relationship with Peterbilt and spec’ing PACCAR powertrains in our equipment is based on the common values both of our companies represent, our desire to go above and beyond for our customers.”

SOURCE: PACCAR