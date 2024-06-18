Peterbilt celebrates success of the Model 589 with over 5,000 orders & 1,000th delivery milestone

Peterbilt is proud to announce a significant milestone for the new Model 589. The company has received over 5,000 orders for the Model 589, highlighting the widespread acceptance and enthusiasm for the new model from both drivers and fleets

Peterbilt is proud to announce a significant milestone for the new Model 589. The company has received over 5,000 orders for the Model 589, highlighting the widespread acceptance and enthusiasm for the new model from both drivers and fleets. Peterbilt also recently celebrated the delivery of the 1,000th Model 589 to long-standing and valued customer, Mike Lowrie Trucking based in Dixon, CA, a leading statewide transportation resource providing reliable service with a dedication to excellence and superior customer satisfaction.

“As the proud recipient of Peterbilt’s 1,000th Model 589, I am reminded of the legacy that my family has shared with Peterbilt. From humble beginnings in 1947 with my dad’s first used Peterbilt, to us purchasing our new Peterbilt’s together in 1978, to now operating nearly 250 Peterbilt trucks, they have been more than a truck manufacturer; they’ve been a partner in our success,” said Mike Lowrie, president of Mike Lowrie Trucking. “We are committed to customer satisfaction, and we’ve ordered the most reliable and most striking trucks on the road. The Model 589 embodies everything we appreciate about Peterbilt, and we’re honored to add them into our fleet,” Lowrie added.

“The Model 589 represents the heritage of the Peterbilt brand and was designed to make a statement with its bold style, superior craftsmanship and advanced technologies,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. “The successful combination of tradition and innovation has generated tremendous driver acceptance and we’re excited to see 589s on the road and performing well for fleets like Mike Lowrie Trucking.”

Exterior features of the Model 589 include bold 15-inch air cleaners, 7-inch diameter exhaust stacks and exhaust shield and Peterbilt’s exterior lighting package including LED daytime running lights for a stunning front-end look. Inside, creature comforts such as high-performance automatic climate control, abundant storage space and larger dual cup holders create an inviting driver environment. The Model 589 iconic styling is supported by innovative technologies including an air-assisted hydraulic clutch on manual transmissions, which reduces driver fatigue and maintenance, and the latest collision mitigation and advanced driver technologies for improved safety.

The versatile Model 589 is available as a day cab and multiple sleeper options including the 44-inch low roof, 58-inch UltraLow, low and high roof, 72-inch low and high roof and 80-inch high roof configurations.

Also available is the exclusive Legendary Package featuring Peterbilt’s 1939 vintage script logo and spears that adorn the hood, coupled with exclusive bright work on the polished fenders and bright rockers. Rich leather-grain seats with the vintage logo in the headrest and unique stitching add a touch of luxury inside the cab.

SOURCE: Peterbilt