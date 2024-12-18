Personnel changes in BMW Group Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications and Governmental Affairs at BMW AG is restructuring its management team at department level

Here are the changes in detail:

Benjamin Titz will take over as Head of Communications Central and Southeastern Europe. He will also be responsible for communications for the Debrecen and Steyr production sites.

Titz has been with the BMW Group for 19 years. After spokesperson for MW Motorsport, BMW Motorrad and BMW M GmbH he took over the responsibility for design, innovation and motorsport communications.

Most recently, he headed the BMW Group Media House, which is responsible for orchestrating, creating, and producing content for the BMW Group’s own internal and external channels.

Eckhard Wannieck takes over the management of the BMW Group Media House. After various management positions, including in communications strategy, sports and cultural sponsorship and BMW product communications, he has been responsible for the BMW Group’s business and financial communications for the last four and a half years.

Max-Morten Borgmann succeeds Wannieck as head of department for Corporate, Finance and Sales Communications.

Borgmann has been press spokesman for Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG, since 2019. Prior to that, he was responsible for the then CFO Nicolas Peter in the same role.

Before joining the BMW Group in 2015, he worked as a journalist for the dpa and dpa-AFX news agencies, where the automotive industry was among his specialist areas.

