“Perfect engine”: Mahle combines strengths of its SCT and MCT electric motors

Technology kit combines permanently high peak performance, contactless power transmission, maximum efficiency and no use of rare earths

Mahle has developed a new technology kit for electric motors that combines the advantages of its benchmark SCT and MCT electric motors. The “perfect motor” combines permanently high peak performance, contactless and therefore wear-free power transmission, the absence of rare earths and maximum efficiency. “With this unique technology kit for electric motors, we can offer our customers tailor-made electrification solutions for every vehicle class, application or brand philosophy,” said Arnd Franz, Chairman of the Mahle Group Board of Management and CEO. Electrification is a future strategy area as part of the MAHLE 2030+ corporate strategy. Other fields are thermal management and highly efficient, green combustion engines. Mahle is presenting the new technology kit and other technical innovations for sustainable mobility at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The international motor show will take place from September 4th to 10th, 2023.

The contactless MCT (Magnet-free Contactless Transmitter) and the endurance champion SCT (Superior Continuous Torque) e-motor, which works without rare earths, are among the latest innovations from the Stuttgart-based automotive supplier in the field of electric drives. The absence of rare earths in MCT technology not only makes production more environmentally friendly, but also brings advantages in terms of costs and raw material security. It is particularly efficient – in almost all operating points. The MCT-E motor fully exploits its efficiency advantages, especially in areas that are frequently used in real road traffic.

The MCT-E motor is characterized by a high level of durability, because the necessary transmission of electrical currents between the rotating and stationary parts inside the motor is contactless and therefore wear-free. The motor is therefore maintenance-free and suitable for a wide range of applications.

With the SCT-E motor, Mahle currently has the most enduring electric motor in its range. The traction motor can work at high power indefinitely. This technological leap was made possible by a new cooling concept. The innovative integrated oil cooling not only makes the electric motor robust, but also enables the waste heat generated to be used in the vehicle’s overall system. The new e-motor is unmatched small, light and efficient. The extremely compact design results in material cost and weight advantages at the same time – a lighter engine requires less material during production and at the same time increases the possible payload for commercial vehicles.

The MCT-E motor demonstrates high efficiency over a wide speed/torque range. The SCT-E motor, on the other hand, is designed in such a way that it achieves maximum efficiency at the optimized main operating points. Another strength of the SCT-E motor is its high continuous output. Despite the very compact and lightweight design, this is 93 to 100 percent of its peak performance, as measurement results show. This hitherto unrivaled ratio, which is unique on the market, enables it to be used in all types of e-vehicles, even under very demanding conditions. Classic examples are driving an e-truck over mountain passes or repeatedly accelerating a battery-electric car. The e-motors available up to now only cover these scenarios to a limited extent.

Mahle at the IAA Mobility 2023

The Mahle IAA booth can be found at the Munich Exhibition Center (Summit) in Hall A2. In addition, the technology group will present its new automated positioning system for wireless charging in the testing area in Hall C2. Another demonstrator vehicle makes it possible to experience the perfect air quality in the vehicle interior.

An AI comfort demonstrator shows how artificial intelligence can take the interior comfort of a vehicle to a new level in the future. Furthermore, with E-HEALTH Charge, Mahle will present how the sensitive lithium-ion battery can be optimally examined in the workshop, its condition assessed and charged at the same time.

All of the company’s innovations will also be available at MAHLE’s virtual trade fair stand from the end of Augusthttps://experience.mahle.com/can be experienced interactively.

