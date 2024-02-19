Patricia Such appointed Director of Corporate Operations at SEAT S.A. and Volkswagen Group companies in the Iberian Peninsula

Patricia Such has been appointed Director of Corporate Operations at SEAT S.A. and Volkswagen Group companies in the Iberian Peninsula. Such will lead a newly created area that integrates Institutional Relations; CASA SEAT Barcelona and CUPRA City Garage Madrid; Health and Emergencies; and Safety. In her new position, she will report directly to CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, Wayne Griffiths.

In this new role, Patricia Such will promote a transversal vision and management of all Volkswagen Group companies in the Iberian Peninsula in order to generate synergies and ensure the quality of services provided.

Such also has the challenge of promoting dialogue with institutional, business, social and cultural networks at local, regional and national levels, as well as fostering the creation of an ecosystem in which public-private collaboration is promoted to enable the biggest transformation in the history of SEAT S.A.

CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, Wayne Griffiths, emphasised that “in the current context of disruption in the automotive industry, public-private collaboration takes on great significance. That is why we need people of the utmost trust, like Patricia, to lead this strategic area and maintain a high-level dialogue between the largest institutions in Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain and SEAT, CUPRA and the Volkswagen Group companies in Spain”.

“This appointment is a recognition of her work and a sign of our commitment to internal talent and diversity. Her personal and professional vision, placing people at the centre of everything she does, is one of her qualities, together with a clear vocation for service. She demonstrated this during the pandemic with her leadership in the fight against COVID-19, which led to the reactivation of production. I am convinced that she will promote the transformation of the company in her new role”, added Griffiths.