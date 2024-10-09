Paris Motor Show 2024: let’s celebrate the automobile with Renault Group and its brands

Renault Group will be present at the Paris Motor Show with 5 stands, 7 world premieres1 and 2 concept cars

Present at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, from 14 to 20 October 2024, Renault Group is exhibiting all its brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize – on five separate stands, all located in Hall 6.

With seven world premiere and two concept cars with cutting-edge technologies, the Group continues its commitment to technological and ecological transformation.

In addition, Renault Group is taking part in the “La Fabrique de l’Electrique” exhibition organised by “La Plateforme Automobile (PFA)”, in Hall 5.1, with

The Future Is NEUTRAL , the specialist in the circular economy solutions in the automotive industry, which will present its solutions dedicated to the electric vehicle.

, the specialist in the circular economy solutions in the automotive industry, which will present its solutions dedicated to the electric vehicle. HYVIA, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug, dedicated to hydrogen mobility.

Renault

Hall 6 – Present in force at the Paris Motor Show with a stand of 2,500 square meters, the brand will unveil:

Renault 4, in a world premiere , (teaser) alongside its E-Tech electric vehicles such as the Twingo Prototype show car (more information) Renault 5 and Scenic, elected car of the year 2024.

, (teaser) alongside its E-Tech electric vehicles such as the Twingo Prototype show car (more information) Renault 5 and Scenic, elected car of the year 2024. Emblème, the brand-new concept car that embodies the future of the brand in terms of sustainable development and decarbonization. (more information)

that embodies the future of the brand in terms of sustainable development and decarbonization. (more information) The R17 Restomod x Ora Ïto show car . (more information)

. (more information) And finally, the E-Tech full hybrid vehicles including Symbioz and Rafale.

To be found on the stand

“The Originals Renault” boutique with a selection of derivative products.

Hall 5 – On the occasion of Renault 4 E-Tech unveiling, the brand will present the “4 movements”, 4 all-electric mobility objects produced in close collaboration with French start-ups, proof that electromobility is shaping all means of transport.

Renault Pro+ – Hall 6

Major presentations

The Estafette Concept . (more information)

. (more information) Master H2-Tech Prototype , developed by HYVIA, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug dedicated to hydrogen mobility. (more information)

, developed by HYVIA, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug dedicated to hydrogen mobility. (more information) Renault Light Commercial Vehicles range.

Dacia – Hall 6

Already leader in the B segment, the brand is launching its offensive on the C segment at the Paris Motor Show, with a new and affordable offer, and above all faithful to its values. Thus, will be presented:

New Bigster , as a world premiere. (more information)

, as a world premiere. (more information) The entire Dacia range, including New Duster and New Spring.

The Sandrider prototype to compete in the Dakar Rally and the World Rally-Raid Championship from 2025, in its final livery.

To be found on the stand

A mezzanine space dedicated to “Dacia-style” smart innovations with the presentation of 3 inventions: a material based on recycled polymers called Starkle®, the Power to object feature and the Youclip fastening system. To go further in the proposal of accessories to be attached with Youclip, Dacia is calling on young talents and is launching a competition with the design schools RUBIKA Valenciennes, STRATE Sèvres and ENSAAMA Olivier de Serres Paris 15.

Immersive and sensory experiences, every 15 minutes, the stand becoming a real theatre with sound and visual animations.

“The Originals Dacia” store with a selection of derivative products.

Alpine – Hall 6

The brand is implementing its ambitious strategic plan and will exhibit:

A390_ β , the show car for its first-ever electric sport fastback, which will join Alpine’s 100% electric “Dream Garage” alongside the A290, its hot hatch that went on sale this summer.

which will join Alpine’s 100% electric “Dream Garage” alongside the A290, its hot hatch that went on sale this summer. Alpenglow Hy6 , the new version of Alpine’s prototype equipped with a 6-cylinder hydrogen-powered engine.

, the new version of Alpine’s prototype equipped with a 6-cylinder hydrogen-powered engine. A new version of its iconic A110 harnessing the best of Alpine engineering and the customization options of its “Atelier programme.

To be found on the stand

Esports simulators available to the public.

A merchandising shop.

Mobilize – Hall 6

Mobilize is now in the launch phase of its products with:

Duo, an electric quadricycle available with and without a licence, and Bento , the micro-utility for urban and suburban environments.

an electric quadricycle available with and without a licence, and , the micro-utility for urban and suburban environments. Mobilize Fast Charge and Mobilize Power charging solutions.

To be found on the stand

An urban dance-show every hour from 1 pm to 7 pm.

An interactive video game to challenge the city with Duo.

SOURCE: Renault Group