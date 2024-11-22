Paccar Power Solutions offers energy transition support

One-stop-shopping: tailored advice and full suite of energy solutions

Paccar Parts is introducing Paccar Power Solutions. This new department offers DAF and other customers a comprehensive range of tailored products and services. These are designed to support transport operators in making the energy transition.

DAF was the first European OEM to bring a fully electric truck to the market (2018) and is already providing a full range of chargers since 2021 through its Paccar Parts organization. Currently, DAF offers a wide range of fully electric trucks. The series starts with the 12 tonnes XB Electric (ranges up to 350 kilometres) and culminates in the XD Electric and XF Electric (ranges up to 500 kilometres) for national and long-distance applications.

Securing on-site energy

Achieving a successful transition to zero-emission transport requires more than a fleet of efficient and reliable electric vehicles, combined with powerful chargers.

To develop the most effective solution with an in-depth understanding of each customer’s unique needs, Paccar Power Solutions starts by assessing factors such as fleet size, vehicle application, charging schedules, peak energy demands, energy rates, and potential surpluses from self-generated electricity. Also grid capacity is part of the first assessment.

“After this analysis, we align the customer’s ambitions, needs, and expectations with the latest insights and technologies,” says Michael van Rijen, Head of Paccar Power Solutions. “Our solutions are robust, tailored-made, cost-efficient, and ready for the future.”

Services go up to even full microgrid solutions

Paccar Power Solutions can fully manage the implementation of their recommendations, even if the design includes a comprehensive ‘microgrid’, featuring solar panels, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), advanced Energy Management Systems (EMS), and high-speed chargers. “Our solutions can be prepared to automatically trade self-generated solar energy or allow customers to sell their self-generated and on-site stored energy at competitive rates to others,” explains Michael van Rijen. “Of course, solutions can also consist solely of charging stations, for example.”

A robust business model

Paccar Power Solutions helps customers to make the right decisions to realize their sustainability roadmap. Van Rijen: “With our extensive consultancy and hardware portfolio, Paccar Power Solutions, together with DAF Trucks, is paving the way for a robust business model for sustainable road transport.”

SOURCE: Paccar