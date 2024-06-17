Osprey acquires land for super-hub

Osprey Charging has acquired land to establish its largest EV charging hub in Scotland, installing 16 ultra-rapid chargers in Paisley, Glasgow

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid charging network, has announced plans for a new ultra-fast 16-charger hub in Paisley – which when completed will be the largest public ultra-rapid charging hub in Scotland. The charge point operator has completed the purchase of a freehold site in Paisley, and planning permission has been granted to install 16 300kW public charge points.

Located by the Phoenix Retail Park in Paisley, the 16-charger hub will be situated just off the A737, a short drive from the M8, Scotland’s busiest motorway. On a key route for Scotland’s drivers, the new Paisley super-hub will provide rapid, reliable and high-quality EV charging in a strategic location.

The Paisley hub will mark the second occasion of Osprey Charging completing the purchase of a freehold site, following the award-winning Salmon’s Leap hub in Devon, which opened last year. Owning the land where the site will be constructed offers significantly enhanced flexibility for its design, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with Osprey’s long-held values of simple, convenient, safe, accessible for all charging. Osprey expects to announce further site acquisitions throughout the summer.

The Paisley hub is ideally situated, with numerous amenities close by that drivers can make use of while recharging their EVs. Located adjacent to the Showcase Cinema and just north of the McDonald’s drive-thru, numerous on-site shops will provide plenty of on-site activity for drivers.

We’re hugely excited to have completed the purchase of the land for our forthcoming 16-charger ultra-rapid hub in Paisley, which marks our second freehold site in the UK. The purchase of freehold sites is an important strategy for Osprey, as it enables us to build larger public charging locations with greater flexibility over their design. This hub will be crucial in supporting the uptake of EVs in Scotland as well as in meeting the growing demand for reliable, accessible and high-quality EV charging across the UK.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging

Osprey Charging’s network of public EV chargers continues to grow at a rapid rate, and now encompasses over 1,000 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers in key urban and rural locations across the UK. Osprey chargers have a reliability rate of 99%, while its straightforward charging experience has seen Osprey recognised as a ‘Driver Recommended Network’ by Zap Map for a fourth time.

SOURCE: Osprey