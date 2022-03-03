Opel to become purely electric in record time

Opel offer already includes twelve electrified versions

Opel is becoming a purely electric brand. By 2028, the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker will have switched its entire product line-up to purely electric drives. Today, Opel already offers a comprehensive selection of electrified models. Presently, customers can order twelve electrified variants – from the small Opel Rocks-e to the large Movano-e transporter. A further battery-electric model will follow by mid-decade in the new interpretation of the Opel Manta. And the successors of the Opel Crossland and Opel Insignia will also be electric – and therefore emissions free.

“Opel is on a consistent path to going electric – and in record time. We are thus making an important contribution to reducing CO 2 . And we will not stop with the conversion of our product range: Together with our partners, we will be manufacturing our own high-performance batteries in Kaiserslautern as early as 2025. In addition, a resource-friendly new campus is being built at our headquarters in Rüsselsheim,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz, explaining the brand’s strategy.

Opel’s ultimate goal is to offer electric vehicles that perfectly meet the demands of customers: In future, this includes driving ranges between 500 and 800 kilometres and a best-in-class fast-charging capability of 32 kilometres per minute.

Opel customers already have access to a comprehensive range of electrified models. All Opel light commercials vehicles already offer an emissions-free option. The Opel Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e are battery-electric, while the Vivaro-e HYDROGEN offers an option with fuel cell technology. On the passenger car side, the Opel Corsa-e and Mokka-e – winners of the coveted Golden Steering Wheel in 2020 and 2021 – have long since advanced to bestsellers. In Germany, the share of the battery-electric variants of these models already makes up more than 25 percent of all sales. The new Opel Grandland and the new-generation Astra are both available as plug-in hybrids. Next year, the battery-electric Astra-e will follow – as a five-door and Sports Tourer variant. The offer of emissions-free electric vehicles is rounded off by the Opel Rocks-e, an urban electric vehicle for young people from the age of 15.

Twelve electrified Opel models already available in 2022:

Light Motor Vehicles Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Opel Rocks-e Opel Corsa-e Opel Combo-e Opel Mokka-e Opel Vivaro-e Opel Combo-e Life Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN Opel Astra plug-in hybrid Opel Movano-e Opel Astra Sports Tourer plug-in hybrid Opel Grandland plug-in hybrid Opel Zafira-e Life

Opel Manta to return: New interpretation with electric drive

By mid-decade, Opel will reinvent the Manta as a purely electric car. A Manta, befitting the times we live in – emissions-free and versatile, a car that fans crave.

“The new Opel Manta will be a highly emotional car once again. With electric power that ensures first-class acceleration on tap. Our Manta will once again stand for pure driving pleasure. We will build a fascinating, astoundingly spacious new interpretation,” said Hochgeschurtz.

Production to start in 2025: Giga factory in Kaiserslautern

Together with partners Total/Saft, Stellantis and Opel founded the “Automotive Cells Company” (ACC). A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz joined this joint venture. With this partnership, the parties are creating a world-class player in the field of developing and producing high-performance batteries for the automotive industry. In addition, the partners announced that they would increase ACC’s industrial capacity in Kaiserslautern to up to 32 GWh. This will see a true giga factory for modern battery cell production created in Kaiserslautern, a traditional location for component and engine production.

Brand with the Blitz: Pioneer of electric mobility

Opel was even ahead of its time when it came to the market launch of electric cars that were fully suitable for everyday use. As early as 2012, an international jury of experts voted the Opel Ampera “Europe’s Car of the Year” (COTY). The Ampera was a coupé-like four-seater with a so-called range extender. As with today’s plug-in hybrids, the battery was charged externally. When driving, a combustion engine combined with a 54 kW generator provided enough electricity at all times. The Ampera could already drive up to 80 kilometres purely electrically – with range extender support, the range grew to around 500 kilometres.

A purely battery-electric compact car followed in 2016 with the Opel Ampera-e, a car that put an end to range anxiety in one fell swoop. A single charge of the 60 kWh lithium-ion battery covered a distance of up to 520 kilometres (according to NEDC) – at this point around 30 percent more than the closest competitor in the segment. In addition, the electric vehicle offered a performance of 150 kW/204 hp and acceleration from zero to 50 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, which is comparable to a sports car. In addition to its liveliness, the 4.16-meter-long Ampera‑e impressed with plenty of space for up to five passengers.

The Opel Ampera and Ampera-e were especially popular in the Netherlands and Norway, markets that were already supporting electric car purchases at the time. At the latest with the introduction of the Opel Corsa-e, Opel made affordable electric mobility accessible throughout Europe

SOURCE: Stellantis