onsemi to demo multiple innovative technologies at electronica 2022

onsemi , a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, will present and demo the company’s latest innovations at electronica in Munich. Visitors of onsemi’s booth 101 in hall C4 at the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics will see cutting-edge demos that cover the automotive, industrial and Cloud power markets. This includes applications in electric vehicles, advanced safety, factory automation, energy infrastructure and EV charging – with many of them based on silicon carbide (SiC). onsemi controls its end-to-end SiC supply chain – from volume boule growth to best-in-class integrated modules and discrete package solutions, which provides customers with the supply assurance they value.

One key demo will feature innovative top-side cooling MOSFETs that were developed to simplify thermal design in challenging applications such as motor control and DC/DC conversion. Housed in a LFPAK package measuring just 5mm x 7mm, the seven new devices feature a 15mm2 thermal pad that allows heat to be dissipated directly into a heatsink rather than via the printed circuit board (PCB). This results in lower PCB temperatures, thereby increasing overall system reliability and lifetime. The new concept enables a simplified thermal design and system level cost savings.

There will also be a new rotary position sensor based upon onsemi’s patented (three issued, four pending) dual-inductive technology. This new approach means that the NCS32100 delivers a combination of accuracy (+/-50 arcsec), speed (up to 45,000 RPM) and price (sub-$10). Unlike other solutions, the NCS32100 is simple to use with an integrated M0+ microcontroller (MCU) and firmware that significantly reduces design time and the need for external components, allowing for compact designs to be achieved.

The highlight of the booth will be the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX. Learn more about the collaboration between the German carmaker and onsemi – including the story of how the electric vehicle drove 1,202 km (747) miles from Germany to the UK on a single charge, enabled by onsemi SiC technology!

SOURCE: onsemi