onsemi completes acquisition of Qorvo’s Silicon Carbide JFET technology portfolio

Addition further strengthens leadership in high and mid voltage power semiconductors and expands market opportunity by $1.3B by 2030

onsemi today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor (SiC JFET) technology business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo for $115 million in cash.

The addition of SiC JFET technology will complement onsemi’s extensive EliteSiC power portfolio and enable the company to address the need for high energy efficiency and power density in the AC-DC stage in power supply units for AI data centers. In electric vehicle applications, SiC JFETs help improve efficiency and safety by replacing multiple components with a solid-state switch based on SiC JFET in battery disconnect units. In the industrial end-market, SiC JFETs enable certain energy storage topologies and solid-state circuit breakers.

“This acquisition further strengthens onsemi’s leadership in power semiconductors by providing disruptive and market leading technologies to our customers to solve their most pressing power density and efficiency problems in AI data centers, automotive and industrial markets,” said Simon Keeton, group president and general manager of the Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “We will continue to innovate and make investments to expand our technology leadership in providing the most comprehensive power system solutions.”

SOURCE: onsemi