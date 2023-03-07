One year later, Ford E-Transit van is the leader in helping Ford Pro customers shift to battery power

A year after making its North American debut, the Ford E-Transit™ van has established itself as the leader of the pack in the all-electric commercial cargo van market

A year after making its North American debut, the Ford E-Transit™ van has established itself as the leader of the pack in the all-electric commercial cargo van market.1

E-Transit is the best-selling electric cargo van in the United States1 and Canada2, as well as the sales leader in Europe.3 As demand for the vehicle rises, Ford announced last week it will be boosting E-Transit production at Kansas City Assembly Plant starting next month.

“Businesses looking to adopt battery electric technology is happening at a global scale, and E-Transit – along with the Ford Pro™ one-stop shop of software, services and charging solutions – is at the forefront of that revolution,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “In its first year on the road, E-Transit has made an immediate impact, and we are just getting started.”

While other automakers are still announcing plans to bring electric vans to market, E-Transit has made sharp inroads into driving EV adoption. In the U.S., 6,500 E-Transit vans were sold through December 20224 – including in all 50 states1 – accounting for more than 60% of the electric van market.1

Across the United States and Canada, E-Transit customers have logged at least 12 million miles since the all-electric van arrived in February 20225. In that time, Ford Pro™ E-Telematics data shows that E-Transit drivers have saved more than 745,000 gallons of gas and more than 4.3 million kilograms of CO 2 as compared to comparably sized gas-powered Transit® vans.5

The versatile vans, which includes chassis cab and cutaway models, offer customers eight configurations to serve a wide range of business types, helping make it the market leader in 28 of 30 industries recognized by S&P Global.1

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility January 2022-December 2022, US TIPNet, including Electric Cargo Vans, Passenger Vans and Cutaway Vans.

2 Based on 2022 CY OEM-reported data.

3 Based on Ford of Europe sales data.

4 Based on 2022 CY Motor Intelligence Data.

5 Based on enrolled vehicle data within Ford Pro E-Telematics from 2/26/2022 through 3/6/2023 in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE: Ford