Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO, talks about the FIAT social mission to make urban mobility more sustainable at the “Data Driven Cities” event

The event “Data Driven Cities. Digital infrastructures enabling sustainable urban development: a transatlantic comparison” organized by Bain & Company Italy and Amerigo in Milan has just come to an end at the Leonardo Da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology — a location which is symbolic of the development and changes in modern society.

The meeting was designed to promote greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, with a focus on the role large cities can play as enabling infrastructure platforms for national recovery plans.

FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, Olivier Francois took part in this prestigious event and presented the three key concepts which are leading FIAT’s electrification journey towards increasingly sustainable mobility in the cities.

“FIAT, as OEM, is playing its role in developing a sustainable mobility for the cities,” stated Olivier Francois. “And that’s not only a matter of business but it’s a social mission. As it was after the World War II with the 500, when FIAT literally created the mobility for people and families, and that was relevant. Now even more relevant when we come to play in the “electric world” with the New 500 electric and the urban sustainable mobility. Being already leader in the city car segment in Europe it’s natural for us – and our duty – to be the game changer in the urban electric and sustainable mobility. And we are succeeding: the New 500 is already the second most sold EV vehicle in the entire European market and leader in Italy, Germany and France. If the product and its tech features is our job, the friendly and no stress approach is our duty towards the customers, as well as the cooperation with energy providers to ensure a smart and easy approach to the recharging network and also to serve the energetic network with the widest V2G plant in Europe, able to originate power equivalent of the consumption of round 10 thousand people on average. Nevertheless, to be successful and pave the way to a more sustainable urban mobility we must play as a team. Combining efforts from several players. The keys and most urgent topics to be addressed are a capillary fast-charge infrastructure in the cities; the smart buildings and the charging points in house for old and new condos; and the multi-modal mobility: key mobility providers to work together to offer a combined mobility experience (as example: train, EVs and last mile). Of course, this needs support by several players from both public and private, that’s the way we can succeed together to create a more sustainable and better future for our people.”

Today, FIAT’s DNA can be summed up in the claim “It’s only green when it’s green for all”, as Olivier Francois reaffirmed in his speech which focused on sustainable mobility in smart cities. After all, the daily work of automobile manufacturers is to rethink city driving and make it more sustainable and accessible to all.

SOURCE: FIAT