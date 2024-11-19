Ohme provides smart EV home charging choice for Energia Group

Dynamic smart charging company Ohme has been appointed as a preferred EV charging partner for the Energia Group

The agreement will see the Energia Group recommend Ohme EV chargers as a crucial part of its wider programme to encourage more drivers in the island of Ireland to make the switch to electric vehicles.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as a preferred home EV charger supplier,” said Ciara Hayes from the Energia Group. “Ohme’s award-winning ePod and Home Pro chargers and reputation for excellent customer service meant it was an obvious choice for Energia and a great way to collaborate with a fast-expanding business.”

The Energia Group, including Energia and Power NI, supplies around 17% of the island of Ireland’s total electricity requirements and is leading the transition towards greener and smart energy generation with its €3bn Positive Energy investment programme.

“Our partnership with the Energia Group underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK and Ireland’s fastest growing smart charging companies,” said David Watson, CEO at Ohme. “The Group has more than 800,000 customers across the island of Ireland and this is a perfect partnership bringing the benefits of low cost charging with reduced running costs to EV drivers.”

Ohme’s range of smart chargers can connect seamlessly with all of the Energia Group’s electricity tariffs and automatically adjust an EV’s charging for drivers to take advantage of all off-peak tariffs such as Energia’s Smart Drive and Power NI’s EV Nightshift tariffs.

Ohme is the official EV charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in the UK and Ireland. It is also the official charging partner for GoPlugable, Ireland’s co-sharing home charging company and was named as Best Chargepoint Manufacturer in the 2024 Irish EV awards.

SOURCE: Ohme