Official fuel economy and CO2 emissions confirmed for new Honda Civic and Jazz models

Honda has confirmed official fuel economy and CO 2 emissions for two new 2018 models, including the upgraded Civic 1.6-litre i-DTEC, which offers fuel economy of up to 3.5 l/100km (80.7 mpg) on the NEDC test.

Comprehensive revisions to the 120 PS 1.6 i-DTEC diesel engine for the all-new Honda Civic range endow it with an outstanding combination of performance and efficiency. The improvements reduce cylinder friction, improve the efficiency of NOx conversion, and further develop the driveability of the car.

Under the combined cycle of the revised NEDC test, the new Civic 1.6 i-DTEC has achieved low CO 2 emissions of 93g/km, with official average fuel economy of 3.5 l/100km (80.7 mpg) recorded for all grades.

The other new model tested is the 2018 Honda Jazz, which has a fresh look and the addition of a 130 PS 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine – introduced in response to customer demand for a more powerful variant.

The new petrol engine combines high output with low fuel consumption, and complies with stringent Euro 6 emissions standards. It achieves fuel economy of 5.4 l/100km (52.3 mpg) and CO 2 emissions from 124g/km with the optional CVT automatic transmission. The CVT system itself has been revised to deliver a more linear and refined response under acceleration.

Other revisions to the Jazz supermini include an update to the exterior styling, incorporating the Honda family ‘Solid Wing Face’ headlight signature and grille. The 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine is offered as part of a new Dynamic grade for the Jazz, which adds a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille, and a triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished with a sporty red accent line.

Inside, the 2018 Jazz retains the exceptional versatility of the previous model, including boot space of 354 litres (up to 897 litres with the rear seats folded down) and passenger space unrivalled in the class.

European order books for the new Civic diesel will be open this month, with the first demonstrator models arriving in dealers from early February. The new Honda Jazz is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected early this year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.