All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the special award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025 run by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC).

In awarding the special award, the selection committee commented:

“In Japan, pickup trucks had primarily been used as commercial vehicles, but the all-new Triton is used as an SUV and popular among active users who enjoy camping and various outdoor sports. It combines reliability and durability inherited from Pajero the iconic model of Mitsubishi Motors, with its drivability on rough and snowy roads and fun-to-drive performance.”

The Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that traces its roots back to the Forte, originally released in 1978. Since then, about 5.7 million units have been produced over five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries around the world, making it Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic model.

Developed under the product concept of “Power for Adventure,” the all-new Triton features a complete overhaul of everything from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame, and engine. It was first launched in Thailand – where its production plant is located – in July 2023 and introduced in Japan in February 2024. The all-new Triton is being rolled out sequentially in 100 countries worldwide.

In addition to commercia use, this distinctively Mitsubishi one-ton pickup truck caters to customers’ adventurous spirit, opening up the possibilities for water sports, winter sports, and outdoor activities.

About the RJC Car of the Year for 2025

The 34th RJC Car of the Year was selected by RJC selection committee and chosen among domestic models premiered in the Japanese market between November 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024. The “6 Best” models were selected on November 1, and the committee voted on November 12 to decide the RJC Car of the Year for 2025. Mitsubishi Motors has won the RJC Car of the Year award four times1 and the RJC Technology of the Year award six times2.

Previous winners include the “i” kei-car (award for 2007); the Eclipse Cross crossover SUV (award for 2019); the eK wagon and eK X height-wagon kei-cars (award for 2020) and eK X EV (award for 2023).

Previously recognized technologies include the INVECS (Intelligent & Innovative Vehicle Electronic Control System) automatic transmission technology of Galant and Eterna (award for 1993); the INVECS-II Sport Mode automatic transmission of FTO (award for 1995); the GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine of Galant and Legnum (award for 1997); the PHEV system of the Outlander PHEV (award for 2014); the evolved PHEV and S-AWC systems of the Eclipse Cross (award for 2022); and the electrification technology of all-electric kei-car used for the eK X EV (award for 2023).

SOURCE: Mitsubishi