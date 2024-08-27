Octopus Electroverse becomes Europe’s largest consumer electric car charging platform

Octopus Electroverse rockets to nearly 850,000 connected public car chargers

Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) charging platform becomes Europe’s largest for consumers, as it rockets to nearly 850,000 connected chargers.

Gone are the days of downloading multiple apps to power up your car as Octopus Electroverse’s revolutionary ‘one card, one app’ model makes charging on-the-go easy.

Following the disruption of the UK market, Octopus Electroverse last year expanded its pioneering free-to-use app across Europe.

The platform is now integrated with 950 charge point brands, including InstaVolt, Osprey, IONITY, MFG, ChargePlace Scotland, as well as Aral pulse, TotalEnergies, Powerdot and Free To X.

European drivers can access these in 40 countries, with the app available in 20 languages, with one tap access to around 80% of chargers on Europe’s public charging network.

The popularity of the user-friendly platform and features has skyrocketed, with Electroverse’s customer base almost tripling (+180%) over the last 12 months.

Features like its map, route-planner and in-car support with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mean summer road trips get a ‘cruise control’-like upgrade.

In the UK – and shortly in Europe – there’s added simplicity as customers who are also with Octopus for their energy can add their public charging costs onto their monthly bill.

Octopus Electroverse’s award-winning solution is also available for businesses with fleets of EVs. This has paid-for added features, an online platform and customisable reporting functions to drastically simplify businesses’ electric fleet operations.

This comes as EV registrations across Europe continue to rise. Last year, Europe saw electric cars make up over one in five new car registrations*.

Zoisa North-Bond of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We created Electroverse with a clear mission: to make charging electric cars on-the-go as easy as possible. One card and one app – that’s all drivers need to access nearly 850,000 chargers. “Our customers love the slick experience and features we’ve rolled out over the years – but we won’t stop here. We’re nearing the 1 million mark and have become the largest consumer electric car charging platform in Europe – and we’re geared up to rapidly accelerate this worldwide.”

This is the latest milestone as Octopus Energy Group speeds up the adoption of low carbon transport. Its Octopus Electric Vehicles division is the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business and Octopus is a pioneer in smart tariffs for EVs.

Its popular ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ tariff uses the energy tech giant’s tech platform Kraken to charge EVs when the grid’s greenest and cheapest. The company also launched the UK’s first mass market vehicle-to-grid tariff – Octopus Power Pack – enabling free home charging.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy