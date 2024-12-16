Nvidia: Tech leader, AI visionary, endlessly curious Jensen Huang to keynote CES 2025

Nvidia’s founder and CEO to outline how AI and accelerated computing are reshaping the future of global industries

On Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang — with his trademark leather jacket and an unwavering vision — will step onto the CES 2025 stage.

From humble beginnings as a busboy at a Denny’s to founding Nvidia, Huang’s story embodies innovation and perseverance.

Huang has been named the world’s best CEO by Fortune and The Economist, as well as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Today, Nvidia is a driving force behind breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing, technologies transforming industries ranging from healthcare, to automotive and entertainment.

Across the globe, Nvidia’s innovations enable advanced chatbots, robots, software-defined vehicles, sprawling virtual worlds, hypersynchronized factory floors and much more.

Nvidia’s accelerated computing and AI platforms power hundreds of millions of computers, available from major cloud providers and server manufacturers.

They fuel 76% of the world’s fastest supercomputers on the TOP500 list and are supported by a thriving community of more than 5 million developers.

For decades, Huang has led Nvidia through revolutions that ripple across industries.

GPUs redefined gaming as an art form, and Nvidia’s AI tools empower labs, factory floors and Hollywood sets. From self-driving cars to automated industrial processes, these tools are foundational to the next generation of technological breakthroughs.

CES has long been the stage for the unveiling of technological advancements, and Huang’s keynote is no exception.

Since its inception in 1967, CES has unveiled iconic innovations, including transistor radios, VCRs and HDTVs.

Over the decades, CES has launched numerous Nvidia flagship innovations, from a first look at NVIDIA SHIELD to NVIDIA DRIVE for autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia at CES 2025

The keynote is just the beginning.

From Jan. 7-10, Nvidia will host press, analysts, customers and partners at the Fontainebleau Resort Las Vegas.

The space will feature hands-on demos showcasing innovations in AI, robotics and accelerated computing across Nvidia’s automotive, consumer, enterprise, Omniverse and robotics portfolios.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s technologies will take center stage on the CES show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where partners will highlight AI-powered technologies, immersive gaming experiences and groundbreaking automotive advancements.

Attendees can also participate in Nvidia’s “Explore to Win” program, an interactive scavenger hunt featuring missions, points and prizes.

SOURCE: Nvidia