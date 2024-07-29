Numbers increase for Automobili Lamborghini in the first six months of 2024

Profitability reached 28.2%, demonstrating the success of the company’s strategy and the better balance between deliveries and financial parameters.

Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “We are pleased that our growth path has been consolidated once again. The positive trend and strong order bank bolster confidence so that, even in a year marked by the transition to hybrid, we can confirm growth of the key financial and business metrics, reflecting the brand’s strength in the luxury and super sports segment.”

In terms of deliveries, distribution of cars across the three macro-areas continues to be evenly balanced, with EMEA, Americas and APAC registering 2,498, 1,849 and 1,211 vehicles delivered, respectively. Regarding the individual markets, the United States remains in the lead (1,621 cars delivered), followed by Germany (595), the United Kingdom (514), Japan (354), the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao (337), and Italy (268). The order bank remains solid, with the Revuelto projecting a wait of more than two years. For the Huracán, orders cover the entire production run until the expected line closure in December. The Urus SE, unveiled at the end of April at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, has also been met with a widespread positive response from customers, with orders covering around one-year’s production.

These results testify to the success of the strategy outlined by Lamborghini’s Direzione Cor Tauri program, which encapsulates the company’s commitment to continuous decarbonization, and which is undergoing one of its most important phases in 2024. Another milestone will soon be reached with the unveiling of the successor to the Huracán on August 16 at Monterey Car Week: the same venue that last year saw the debut of the Lanzador concept car, a preview of the first full-electric model. This new HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car will mark the completion of the hybridization process of the Lamborghini range, featuring an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a hybrid system for best-in-class performance and driving experience.