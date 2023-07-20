NSK wins Bosch Global Supplier Award 2023

NSK was selected as one of the top 46 suppliers from amongst the approximately 35,000 companies that supply Bosch globally

NSK Ltd. was selected by Robert Bosch GmbH (“Bosch”) as one of the company’s top 46 suppliers in the “Purchasing Mobility” category for “superior quality and excellent performance as a supplier of the Bosch Group.”

This esteemed award underscores NSK’s exceptional performance as a global supplier of innovative Motion & Control™ solutions and its commitment to excellence in mobility and industry.

Dr. Arne Flemming, the Head of Supply Chain Management at Bosch, highlighted the significance of this award: “With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we honor our best suppliers. The recipients rank at the top of our global supplier base of some 35,000 companies. Our award winners impressed us with their outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of raw materials, products, and services. Especially in terms of quality, cost, and sustainability, we see them as leading the way.”

SOURCE: NSK