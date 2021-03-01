NSK: Cooperation with Volkswagen shows first success for steering development

In June 2019, NSK Ltd. and Volkswagen AG have announced a formal cooperation agreement between the companies’ steering division with the aim to further increase the power of innovation in steering.

As first success, joint development of higher power single pinion electric power steering (EPS) system for VW’s electric vehicle MEB platform is completed and awarded. First production will start in 2023 at NSK plant in China and will be supplied to VW’s electric vehicle plants globally.

Comment from Thorsten Jablonski, Head of the Gearbox & Electric Drive Business Unit at Volkswagen Group Components

This step represents a further milestone in the development of our steering systems. Thanks to the cooperation, we now have a production option in China where we can offer our technology together with NSK.

Comment from Masatada Fumoto, Head of NSK’s Steering and Actuator Division Headquarters

Joint development of this high power single pinion EPS and its acquisition is the first success of our cooperation with VW. We thank VW for good partnership in this cooperation and looking forward for further innovative development together.

SOURCE: NSK