Nissan’s leadership on water security recognized by CDP

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has been recognized for its efforts in the area of water management by the environmental organization CDP.

CDP today named Nissan to its water security “A List” of leading companies for the second consecutive year.

Water scarcity is one of the four key focus areas of the Nissan Green Program, the company’s midterm environmental plan. The plan calls for reducing water intake at global production sites and improving wastewater recycling efficiency. Its other focus areas are climate change, resource dependency and air quality.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the global gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. The nonprofit organization commended Nissan for efforts including:

risk assessment of water at production sites across the globe;

comprehensive management of water security challenges, including actions to address potential risks, by the company’s Global-Environmental Management Committee and regional committees;

internal management standards for drainage water that are stricter than required by law, as well as secure water quality control; and,

cooperation with local communities and nonprofit organizations aimed at water environment conservation at factory sites

“Through Nissan Green Program, our employees have been consistently improving wastewater recycling efficiency and reducing water intake at our manufacturing sites,” said Makoto Uchida, the company’s CEO. “We will continue to implement effective resource protection measures together with our supplier partners and other stakeholders.”

More than 515 investors, holding more than $106 trillion in assets, and 150 major purchasers representing $4 trillion in procurement spending asked companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP in 2020. More than 9,600 companies responded.

SOURCE: Nissan