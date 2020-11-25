Nissan’s iconic EV amps up the tech with LEAF MY20

Nissan is recharging the offering on its best-selling EV with the start of sales of the LEAF MY20, setting the standard once more for accessible zero-emission mobility.

Driving electric gets even smarter as the new LEAF MY20 boasts numerous Nissan Intelligent Mobility and safety upgrades, complementing the existing award-winning ProPILOT and e-Pedal technology. In addition to a suite of enhanced safety and connectivity features already available on LEAFs across markets, customers can now also embrace the addition of In-Car Wi-Fi, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI) and Intelligent Rear View Mirror (IRVM).

Connected every step of the way

With the modern world on-the-go, staying connected has never been more essential. The LEAF MY20 is Nissan’s first EV to offer the optional new In-Car Wi-Fi Hotspot services provided by Orange, with four optional plans available offering leading highway coverage and browsing reliability for data-hungry passengers1.

High-speed navigation and downloads ensure you can always access important work files, no matter where your business meetings take you. On the weekend, these same features provide speedy video streaming to keep the kids entertained on family adventures.

Safety innovation

Nissan understands family safety is also paramount, so the LEAF MY20 adds tech upgrades across both 40kWh and 62kWh models, making every day driving more secure. Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI) now comes as standard across all grades, automatically applying brakes to keep you in lane when it identifies nearby hazards.

Tekna models also feature the addition of an Intelligent Rear View Mirror (IRVM), which gives the driver “digital sight” by way of a built-in LCD monitor display. Images are beamed from a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle for full and unobstructed views from behind.

Meanwhile, outside weather conditions are no issue thanks to Auto Dimming for all light levels, providing clear visibility even in bright summer sun or on rainy winter nights. When owners want to check on their pets or kids sat in the back, they can switch modes back to standard rear view mirror with a simple touch.

Responding to the demands of modern drivers

Nissan’s willingness to incorporate consumer’s feedback is fully on display in the LEAF MY20. This is highlighted by telescopic steering being made available across all grades. Fully adjustable for both reach, it ensures drivers can enjoy more optimised positioning behind the wheel.

Rounding off the menu of tech upgrades includes monitoring and controlling features via NissanConnect Services smartphone app. On top of the already available features, such as battery charge monitoring and remote climate, LEAF MY20 customers will also be able to lock and unlock the doors from their smartphone and set up mobile notifications to be informed whether the vehicle leaves a pre-defined area or exceeds a specified speed.

The LEAF MY20 sees the introduction of stylish Ceramic Grey as a body colour option, which is also available as a striking two-tone design with Pearl Black Metallic.

“As the pioneer of mass-market electric vehicles, the Nissan LEAF continues its broad appeal with new tech features in the LEAF MY20 that exemplifies intelligent mobility,” says Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars at Nissan Europe. “These enhancements are thanks to recent feedback from our tech-savvy customers. At the same time, we maintain LEAF’s competitive price point to bring more value and ensure it remains a firm customer favourite.”

With production having started in mid-November, customers won’t have long to wait until LEAF MY20 hits the showrooms. LEAF MY20 comes as the latest version of the second-generation LEAF unveiled in 2018, which remains one of Europe’s top-selling EV models today.

SOURCE: Nissan